SEC Power Rankings: Arkansas threatening Florida for No. 3 after upset

Five conference games were played across the Southeastern Conference in Week 4 of the college football season, and there are some major changes in this week’s power rankings as a result.

Alabama, Georgia and Florida all won and stayed put at the top of the rankings, but the big moves come from Arkansas upsetting Texas A&M. The Razorbacks solidified themselves as one of the strongest teams in the SEC this year, and are becoming one of the best stories in the entire country.

Auburn, Kentucky and LSU barely made it out of the weekend with a win, while Ole Miss got to move up the list without even playing a game. Tennesse, Missouri and South Carolina were less fortunate with all three falling to 2-2 overall.

Here is how all 14 SEC teams stack up after a wild Week 4 in college football.

Vanderbilt (1-3, 0-1 SEC)

Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s rank: 14 This week’s game: Georgia 62, Vanderbilt 0 Next week: UConn (0-5) Vanderbilt rolled over and died against Georgia this week. The Commodores aren't an inspiring team, and they were knocked out of the game early after going down 35-0 in the first quarter. Punter Harrison Smith leads the country in punts per game and is second in yards per game after booting the ball away on fourth down nine times on Saturday. To no one's surprise, Vandy stays at the bottom of the SEC power rankings and has little hope of moving up anytime soon.

South Carolina (2-2, 0-2 SEC)

Jeff Blake/USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Last week’s rank: 13 This week’s game: Kentucky 16, South Carolina 10 Next week: Troy (2-2) South Carolina could not capitalize on Kentucky's mistakes and they stay at No. 13 in the power rankings this week as a result. The Wildcats lost two fumbles and threw an interception but no points came out of any of the three turnovers. The Gamecocks had just 58 yards on the ground and struggled to get any offense going. It would have been nice for first-year head coach Shane Beamer to pull out the conference win, but he's just getting started in Columbia.

Tennessee (2-2, 0-1 SEC)

Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun

Last week’s rank: 11 This week’s game: Florida 38, Tennessee 14 Next week: Missouri (2-2, 0-1 SEC) Tennessee scored twice against Florida, but Hendon Hooker didn't look great in Gainesville. The Gators defense gifted two long scores early on before shutting out the Volunteers in the second half. The run defense dropped from fifth-best to No. 37 nationally after giving up almost 300 yards on the ground. Maybe the defense can redeem itself against Missouri next week.

Missouri (2-2, 0-1 SEC)

Mary Schwalm/AP Photo

Last week’s rank: 10 This week’s game: Boston College 41, Missouri 34 Next week: Tennessee (2-2, 0-1 SEC) Missouri lost in overtime against a now 4-0 Boston College team. Connor Bazelak is a good quarterback, but he found out how bad turnovers can hurt in a close game. There's a big difference between starting 1-1 in conference play and starting 0-2, so expect the Tigers to come out ready against Tennessee.

Mississippi State (2-2, 0-1 SEC)

Matt Bush/USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s rank: 12 This week’s game: LSU 28, Mississippi State 25 Next week: No. 15 Texas A&M (3-1, 0-1 SEC) Mississippi State outgained LSU by 143 yards in Saturday's loss. Will Rogers threw for 371 yards and three touchdowns and led the Bulldogs within three points of overtime. Two early turnovers doomed MSU, but things looked better in the attempted comeback. Texas A&M will be looking for a rebound after dropping a game to Arkansas, but they'll need to stop a pretty solid passing game from Rogers and company.

LSU (3-1, 1-0 SEC)

Matt Bush/USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s rank: 8 This week’s game: LSU 28, Mississippi State 25 Next week: No. 23 Auburn (3-1) LSU held on to the lead Saturday, despite Mississippi State's attempted comeback. Max Johnson looked good with 280 yards passing and four touchdowns, but the Tigers only had 343 total yards of offense on the day. Many expected this LSU team to take a step forward as Florida has. The defense looks as porous as last year, and the offense isn't much to write home about aside from Johnson and receiver Kayshon Boutte.

No. 22 Auburn (3-1)

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Last week’s rank: 7 This week’s game: Auburn 34, Georgia State 24 Next week: LSU (3-1, 1-0 SEC) Georgia State put Auburn on upset alert, but the Tigers figured things out after a late change at quarterback. T.J. Finley came in for Bo Nix in the third quarter and led the team to a last-minute go-ahead touchdown. The defense sealed things with an interception on the next drive to make the score a little nicer, but this is not the Auburn team we've seen all year. Auburn may have moved up in the polls following the questionable performance, but the Tigers drop in these power rankings.

Kentucky (4-0, 2-0 SEC)

Jeff Blake/USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s rank: 9 This week’s game: Kentucky 16, South Carolina 10 Next week: No. 10 Florida (3-1, 1-1 SEC) Kentucky has been a solid all-around team this year, but the Wildcats nearly slipped against South Carolina this past weekend. Chris Rodriguez Jr. stayed productive with 144 yards on 26 carries, but fumbles kept the score close throughout. Losing the turnover battle should be more punishing against Florida next week.

No. 15 Texas A&M (3-1, 0-1 SEC)

Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s rank: 4 This week’s game: Arkansas 20, Texas A&M 10 Next week: Mississippi State (2-2, 0-1 SEC) It's not too surprising to see Texas A&M drop a game to Arkansas after struggling with Colorado two weeks ago. The Razorback already upset Texas Longhorns earlier in the year, making it somewhat poetic that they are the ones to knock off the Aggies. A rebound will need to come quickly with Alabama coming up after a game with Mississippi State next week.

No. 12 Ole Miss (3-0)

Marvin Gentry/USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s rank: 5 This week’s game: No game Next week: No. 1 Alabama (4-0, 1-0 SEC) Ole Miss didn't play this week but still moves up due to Texas A&M faltering. Alabama should knock Matt Corral and company back down to earth after an incredible start to the year.

No. 8 Arkansas (4-0, 1-0 SEC)

Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s rank: 6 This week’s game: Arkansas 20, Texas A&M 10 Next week: No. 2 Georgia (4-0, 2-0 SEC) The Coaches Poll has Arkansas slightly behind Florida and the AP Poll has them ahead. The Razorbacks don't deserve the No. 3 spot in the SEC just yet, but keeping it close with Georgia as Florida did with Alabama might do the trick. Taking down Texas A&M and Texas has been huge for Arkansas, and all eyes are focused on the top-10 matchup next week. It's too bad the Razorbacks and Gators don't meet up this year.

No. 10 Florida (3-1, 1-1 SEC)

Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s rank: 3 This week’s game: Florida 38, Tennessee 14 Next week: Kentucky (4-0, 2-0 SEC) Emory Jones had a career day against Tennessee and gained some support as the starting quarterback in 38-14 win. The Gators can run the ball as well as any team in the country, and they proved it by steamrolling a top-five run defense. Some analysts have talked as if Kentucky will be a major test for Florida, but the Gators should be all right as the team continues to mature.

No. 2 Georgia (4-0, 2-0 SEC)

Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s rank: 2 This week’s game: Georgia 62, Vanderbilt 0 Next week: No. 8 Arkansas (4-0, 1-0 SEC) Georgia plays each week like they want to convince you they're better than Alabama. Vanderbilt put up less of a fight than most FCS schools do, so the real test comes against Arkansas next week. UGA started the year with a big win over Clemson, but the Tigers are looking worse and worse each week. Georgia still dominated on defense in that game, but the Razorbacks should be a bigger test with a proven rushing attack.

No. 1 Alabama (4-0, 1-0 SEC)

Gary Cosby/USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s rank: 1 This week’s game: Alabama 63, Southern Miss 14 Next week: No. 12 Ole Miss (3-0) Bryce Young was nearly perfect against Southern Miss. He completed 20 of 22 passes for 313 yards and five touchdowns on Saturday in a dominant showing. He'll get to see duke it out next week with Matt Corral for Ole Miss, which should make for a more competitive game. Nick Saban's crew isn't moving from the top spot in these rankings until someone hands them a loss. The Rebels aren't the team to do it, though. After slipping a bit in the Swamp, The Crimson Tide looks ready to roll. [listicle id=55786] Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

1

1

1

1

1

1