SEC Power Rankings: Arkansas gets highest power ranking since 2011

If Week 2 was that crazy, what’s the rest of the season have in store?

After a ho-hum Week 1 for everyone in the SEC except for LSU, Week 2 provided plenty of action and surprises. Some teams were outed as pretenders. Some simply struggled with mediocre teams.

For the most part, though, the league proved itself the best in the country. What was perhaps the best sign of the SEC’s strength was a trio of teams whose recent seasons have had them in the middle of lower tiers of the league impressed to the point of Top 15 national rankings.

But around here, we’re concerned most with the power rankings. And there was plenty of movement in the sport’s second week. Take a look.

1. Georgia (last week 2)

Georgia fans fill Sanford Stadium during the first half of an NCAA college football game between UAB and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Sept 11, 2021.

Syndication Online Athens

The Bulldogs’ impressive week alongside Alabama’s scare allowed the two teams to flip in polls and power rankings.

2. Alabama (1)

Alabama head coach Nick Saban argues an official’s call during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Look, a win is a win, but mercy, the Crimson Tide appearing legitimately beatable this early in the season is a shocker.

3. Arkansas (4)

Sep 3, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman looks toward an official during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas was outright dominant offensively against South Carolina. The secondary has some issues, though.

4. Kentucky (5)

Sep 18, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) lines up a pass during the fourth quarter against the Chattanooga Mocs at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Wildcats ain’t no joke. The faith the administration has put in Mark Stoops has paid off.

5. Tennessee (6)

Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel answers questions during media day in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Tennessee faced its first real test in question to the Volunteers legitimacy and came away as victors. Impressive win over Pitt.

6. Ole Miss (8)

Mississippi Head Coach Lane Kiffin returns to Neyland Stadium before an SEC football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

Kns Tennessee Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss doesn’t play a real team until October 1, so anything worse than a 4-0 start is a massive disappointment.

7. Mississippi State (9)

Oct 30, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Dillon Johnson (23) reacts with wide receiver Makai Polk (10) and offensive lineman Cole Smith (57) after a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

MSU vs LSU this week should give everyone a better idea of where both teams are. Hard to say right now.

8. Texas A&M (3)

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 03: Kam Dewberry #75 of the Texas A&M Aggies stands with Head Coach Jimbo Fisher following their 31-0 win over the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field on September 03, 2022 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Stinky. Appalachian State is a good football team, but A&M’s perpetual disappointment continued.

9. Florida (7)

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) is pursued by Florida State Seminoles defensive tackle Fabien Lovett (0) in the second half. The Florida Gators defeated the Florida State Seminoles 24-21 Saturday November 27, 2021 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star-Banner]2021

Flgai 112721 Ufvsfsu Fb

Maybe, just maybe, jumping the Gators from unranked to No. 12 in the polls last week was a mistake. Who could have figured.

10. LSU (10)

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 27: BJ Ojulari #8 of the LSU Tigers celebrates a tackle during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

LSU needed to take out frustration on someone. It was poor Southern.

11. Auburn (12)

Sep 25, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (18) returns a kickoff as Georgia State Panthers cornerback Bryquice Brown (5) goes for the tackle during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Hey, it’s a 2-0 start On The Plains, anyway. Give it time.

12. South Carolina (11)

Sep 10, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina is getting better under coach Shane Beamer. A return to upper-tier status, however, is a ways away.

13. Missouri (13)

Sep 4, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) warms up against the Central Michigan Chippewas before the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State, not exactly the cream of the Big 12 crop, beat Mizzou by 28. Enough said.

14. Vanderbilt (14)

Nov 20, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Clark Lea stands on the sidelines during the second quarter of the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

All things considered, falling by 20 to a Top-25 team isn’t a half-bad result for the Commodores.

