SEC Power Rankings: Is Arkansas a bottom-half team in the SEC?

What a wild week of football in the SEC.

Alabama and Georgia, long the two best teams in the conference, didn’t lose, but somehow flipped spots in the power rankings entering Week 6.

The top-middle part of the league was in absolute chaos as two of the favorites, two top-five SEC teams were bounced.

Heck, one team in the SEC moved up despite not even playing.

Wild, indeed, huh?

Plenty of football remains in college football’s best conference, but the haves and have-nots are beginning to separate themselves. Team we thought were contenders – Texas A&M and Arkansas – appear to be pretenders. Teams that have languished – Mississippi State – are making a play.

Week 6 is huge across the board for those teams and more as we take a look at the SEC Power Rankings.

1. Alabama (last week 2)

Oct 1, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) tackles Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (9) in the first quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

2. Georgia (1)

Oct 1, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) gestures on the line of scrimmage against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

3. Tennessee (4)

Sep 10, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tennessee Volunteers offensive coordinator Alex Golesh (left) and quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) celebrate as they leave the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Tennessee won 34-27 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

4. Ole Miss (6)

Mississippi Head Coach Lane Kiffin returns to Neyland Stadium before an SEC football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

Kns Tennessee Ole Miss Football

5. Kentucky (3)

Mark Stoops

(Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports)

6. LSU (8)

LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly speaks to media following the first spring practice under him. Thursday, March 24, 2022

Lsu Spring Practice 03 24 22

7. Mississippi State (9)

Oct 1, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs players react after defeating the Texas A&M Aggies at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

8. Arkansas (5)

Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman greets his players as they come off the field during the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

9. Florida (10)

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) stretches his arm out while on his way to a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Blue beat Orange 34-0 as the Florida Gators scrimmaged themselves during the annual Orange and Blue spring game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, Thursday afternoon, April 14, 2022. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]2022

Oca Orangeandbluegame

10. Texas A&M (7)

Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Max Johnson (14) eludes the rush of Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Jordan Domineck (14) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

11. Missouri (13)

Dec 5, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) is tackled by Missouri Tigers linebacker Devin Nicholson (11) during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

12. South Carolina (12)

Sep 24, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer runs onto the field with his players before a game against the Charlotte 49ersat Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

13. Auburn (13)

Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin looks on during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Missouri Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

14. Vanderbilt (14)

Vanderbilt Head Coach Clark Lea’s football helmet from when he was a player is displayed during the Vanderbilt interviews in the Hyatt Regency at SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala., Wednesday, July 21, 2021. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

Sec Media Days Vanderbilt

