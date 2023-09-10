SEC Power Rankings: Alabama, Texas A&M tumble after Week 2

For the first time in quite some time, the SEC West is up for grabs.

Sure they are all out of conference losses, but Alabama, Texas A&M, and LSU have already picked up losses this season and have serious questions moving forward. Can anyone take advantage? That is still to be determined as conference play is set to start in Week 3.

The SEC East is not so open as Georgia and Tennessee have both taken care of business to start the season and look to be significantly ahead of the rest of the division.

Here is a look at our updated power rankings after a wild Week 2 in the SEC.

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Lost @ Wake Forest 36-20

Change: -1

Next Week: @ UNLV (1-1)

Vanderbilt started the season 2-0 but they were not a match for their first Power Five opponent this season. Wins are about to get much tougher for the Commodores and they need to take care of UNLV.

Florida Gators (1-1)

Alan Youngblood-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Beat McNeese 49-7

Change: +1

Next Week: vs. Tennessee (2-0)

Florida bounced back from their disappointing Week 1 performance by dominating McNeese. They are set to host rival Tennessee now and will look to pull off the shocking upset to right their season.

Missouri Tigers (2-0)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Beat MTSU 23-19

Change: -1

Next Week: vs. Kansas State (2-0)

Missouri had to come back against Middle Tennessee at home but they were able to pull it out. They will have to be better moving forward or they will be in serious trouble.

Texas A&M Aggies (1-1)

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Lost @ Miami 48-33

Change: -5

Next Week: vs. UL Monroe (2-0)

Well, the offense looks better but now the defense needs work. The Aggies are one of the most talented teams in the country but have been unable to put it together under Jimbo Fisher.

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Beat Furman 41-27

Change: None

Next Week: @ Georgia (2-0)

The Gamecocks picked up their first win of the season but it was closer than it should have been and the offensive line once again struggled. They could be in trouble next week against Georgia.

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Beat Eastern Kentucky 28-17

Change: None

Next Week: vs. Akron (1-1)

Kentucky struggled to pull out this win but Devin Leary has looked as good as advertised at quarterback.

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Beat Cal 14-10

Change: None

Next Week: vs. Samford (1-1)

Auburn picked up the road win but it was far from a perfect performance and showed just how far the Tigers have to go under Hugh Freeze.

Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Beat Arizona 31-24

Change: +5

Next Week: vs. LSU (1-1)

The Bulldogs are 2-0 under Zach Arnett and this was a solid win over an improving Arizona team. They will look to shock LSU next week in Starkville.

Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0)

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Beat Kent State 28-6

Change: +1

Next Week: vs. BYU (1-1)

The Razorbacks struggled with Kent State but will have a chance to pick up a solid win next week against BYU.

Alabama Crimson Tide (1-1)

Gary Cosby Jr. -USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Lost to Texas 34-24

Change: -3

Next Week: @ USF (1-1)

Alabama has significant questions that they will have to address if they want to get back to the top of SEC West. Jalen Milroe did not look comfortable at quarterback and the defensive gave up several big plays at key moments against Texas.

LSU Tigers (1-1)

Kaleb Jackson 28 runs the ball as the LSU Tigers take on Grambling State at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Last Week: Beat Grambling 72-10

Change: +1

Next Week: @ Mississippi State (2-0)

The Tigers were in complete control in this game and needed a win like this after their tough start to the season.

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Beat Tulane 37-20

Change: +1

Next Week: vs. Georgia Tech (1-1)

This was a solid win for Ole Miss even if it was significantly closer than the final score. Quarterback Jaxson Dart looks to have taken a step forward and they could be a dangerous team.

Tennessee Volunteers (2-0)

Tennessee linebacker Aaron Beasley (6) and Tennessee defensive lineman Tyler Baron (9) celebrate on the field during a football game between Tennessee and Austin Peay at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Last Week: Beat Austin Peay 30-13

Change: +1

Next Week: @ Florida (1-1)

The Vols are still ironing out some kinks after losing several key players from last year’s team. They haven’t won in the Swamp since 2003 but have a great change that next week.

Georgia Bulldogs (2-0)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Beat Ball State 45-3

Change: None

Next Week: vs. South Carolina (1-1)

The Bulldogs are clearly the top team in the SEC at the moment and are one of the top teams in the country.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire