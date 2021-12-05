SEC Power Rankings: Alabama dethrones Georgia at the end of the season

Well, that Georgia defense isn’t as good as we thought it was.

Alabama throttled the Bulldogs 41-24 in the SEC Championship game yesterday behind an impressive performance from Bryce Young. Young threw for 421 yards and three touchdowns against the No. 1 defense in the nation. The playoff has now been set. The bowl matchups are being announced as we speak. It’s a shame that the season is almost over but remember two things. Bowl season is awesome, and Auburn basketball is ever better.

Now that the SEC regular season is over, here are the final SEC Power Rankings as we head into bowl season.

14. Vanderbilt

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Vanderbilt went 2-10 in the offseason (baseball is coming up).

13. Missouri

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri finished the season 6-6.

12. LSU

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

LSU finished the season 6-6 and fired Ed Orgeron.

11. Florida

Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Florida went 6-6 and fired Dan Mullen.

10. South Carolina

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina miraculously finished 6-6.

9. Auburn

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Auburn finished 6-6 after starting the year 6-2.

8. Mississippi State

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State finished 7-5.

7. Texas A&M

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Texas A&M finished 8-4.

6. Tennessee

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee finished 7-5.

5. Arkansas

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas finished 8-4.

4. Kentucky

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky finished 9-3.

3. Ole Miss

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss finished the year 10-2.

2. Georgia

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Georgia finished 12-1.

1. Alabama

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama finished 12-1.

1

1