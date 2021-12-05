SEC Power Rankings: Alabama dethrones Georgia at the end of the season
Well, that Georgia defense isn’t as good as we thought it was.
Alabama throttled the Bulldogs 41-24 in the SEC Championship game yesterday behind an impressive performance from Bryce Young. Young threw for 421 yards and three touchdowns against the No. 1 defense in the nation. The playoff has now been set. The bowl matchups are being announced as we speak. It’s a shame that the season is almost over but remember two things. Bowl season is awesome, and Auburn basketball is ever better.
Now that the SEC regular season is over, here are the final SEC Power Rankings as we head into bowl season.
14. Vanderbilt
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Vanderbilt went 2-10 in the offseason (baseball is coming up).
13. Missouri
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Missouri finished the season 6-6.
12. LSU
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
LSU finished the season 6-6 and fired Ed Orgeron.
11. Florida
Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Florida went 6-6 and fired Dan Mullen.
10. South Carolina
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
South Carolina miraculously finished 6-6.
9. Auburn
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Auburn finished 6-6 after starting the year 6-2.
8. Mississippi State
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Mississippi State finished 7-5.
7. Texas A&M
Bob Levey/Getty Images
Texas A&M finished 8-4.
6. Tennessee
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Tennessee finished 7-5.
5. Arkansas
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Arkansas finished 8-4.
4. Kentucky
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Kentucky finished 9-3.
3. Ole Miss
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Ole Miss finished the year 10-2.
2. Georgia
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Georgia finished 12-1.
1. Alabama
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama finished 12-1.
