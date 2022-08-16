SEC power rankings ahead of 2022 college football season

With the college football season set to begin in a matter of days, it’s time to set the stage for 2022 in the SEC.

The USA TODAY Coaches Poll and AP top-25 Poll have been revealed. Now, it’s time to take a look at how all 14 teams in the SEC stack up against each other.

The 2022 offseason generated plenty of fascinating storylines, with head coaches feuding over off-the-field topics and players transferring inside the conference.

At the end of the day, what happens on the field when two teams are playing is what matters.

Here are the power rankings for all 14 SEC teams heading into the 2022 season.

Alabama

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The Crimson Tide had an off year in 2021, but still managed to win a bowl game and make an appearance in the national championship. With plenty of key talent returning in 2022, this team is dangerous and out to win it all.

Georgia

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Bulldogs are coming off of a national championship but lost a considerable amount of talent to the NFL draft. Even with that in mind, Georgia is still the favorite to win the East.

Texas A&M

Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Aggies took down Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide in 2021, but can they do it again in 2022 while also blowing out other opponents on the schedule? Thats what the College Football Playoff Selection Committee wants. Texas A&M may have what it takes here and there, but consistency is key.

Tennessee

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Heupel has the Volunteers trending in the right direction. There is a lot of talent on the 2022 Tennessee roster that elevates expectations for the program. Who knows if this team will look as good on paper come 2023; but for now, this is a projected top-five team in the conference.

Arkansas

Arkansas

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Pittman’s only issue is that his team shares a division with Alabama and a few other national contenders. Arkansas has looked good in recent years and they’ve been getting slightly better every year. Expectations are somewhat mild for the Razorbacks, but it wouldn’t be a shock to see them rise up the rankings throughout the season.

Story continues

Kentucky

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Will Kentucky win the East? Not likely. However, the Wildcats could rival Tennessee for the No. 2 spot. Will Levis is gaining national attention and will have a lot of pressure to perform throughout the season. This team is far from bad, but it lacks the star power to win the bigger games.

LSU

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The Brian Kelly era at LSU has gone interestingly. A fake southern accent, a quarterback who retired a few weeks before the first game of the season and a handful of transfers. He found some success at Notre Dame, it’ll be interesting to see what he can accomplish at LSU after his first season.

Ole Miss

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Lane Kiffin sure is entertaining and his offenses aren’t too bad either. The issue with Ole Miss has been an inconsistent defense and the inability to win the big games on the schedule. With some key talent now in the NFL, the Rebels may have a rough season ahead of them.

South Carolina

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks seem to be moving in the right direction. That doesn’t necessarily mean they compete for a top-three spot in the division, but it would be great to see them take part in a nice bowl game.

Mississippi State

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Leach has looked far from terrible in his time with Mississippi State. He has been able to implement his offense and see it somewhat work. The issue is that he’s up against Nick Saban, Brian Kelly, Sam Pittman, Jimbo Fisher, Lane Kiffin and others. If this team moves to the East or out of the conference entirely, the outlook would be much brighter.

Florida

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Gators are in a rebuilding period. Billy Napier needs time to hit the recruiting trail just a little bit harder. Anthony Richardson is a respectable quarterback, but the team as a whole won’t be the same Florida that took a trip to the SEC Championship just a few seasons ago.

Missouri

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

A respectable recruiting class for the Tigers will make for a fun 2023 season, but 2022 doesn’t look too favorable for Missouri. They could put some teams on upset watch, but expectations aren’t high for this season.

Auburn

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Bryan Harsin’s first season was highlighted by a four-overtime loss to the Crimson Tide. Auburn’s offseason was all over the place and there are a lot of question marks at key positions heading into the first game of the 2022 season for the Tigers. Considering how the SEC West looked in 2021, it will only be more competitive this season. It won’t be a fun season on The Plains.

Vanderbilt

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

If one thing is clear, it’s that Clark Lea has a vision for the Commodores program. At SEC media days, he even went as far as saying that Vanderbilt will one day be the best team in the nation. It all starts with recruiting and building a culture. It could come one day, but it doesn’t look like anything drastic will happen from now until the start of the 2022 season.

1

1

1

1

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire