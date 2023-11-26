SEC power rankings after the 2023 regular season: Alabama’s miracle keeps Crimson Tide No. 2

The Iron Bowl is the gift that keeps on giving. The Alabama-Auburn game has provided some of the most unbelievable finishes in college football history. The 2023 edition of the Iron Bowl featured Alabama connecting on a miracle fourth-and-31 play in the final second of the game to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Rivalry Week across the SEC also featured Georgia winning a gritty road game against Georgia Tech, Missouri thumping Arkansas, Florida falling at home to Florida State, and Kentucky upsetting Louisville on the road.

How do we rank ever college football team in the SEC after the final week of the 2023 regular season?

Record: 2-10

Week 13: Tennessee 48, Vanderbilt 24



Vanderbilt is the worst team in the SEC once again and have not won a conference game since last year. We’d be interested to see if Vanderbilt is better than Mississippi State or Arkansas.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Record: 5-7

Week 13: Ole Miss 17, Mississippi State 7



Quarterback Will Rogers has entered the transfer portal after the Egg Bowl. Mississippi State is looking for a new head coach after firing Zach Arnett. The Bulldogs missed out on a chance to become bowl eligible and lost to their in-state rival.

Record: 4-8



Week 13: Missouri 48, Arkansas 14



The Razorbacks suffered a number of one-score defeats earlier this season, but ended the year with two consecutive ugly losses in their last two games against Power Five opponents. The Razorbacks had multiple players ejected against Missouri and had star quarterback KJ Jefferson go down with a leg injury. Hard to end the season much worse than the Razorbacks did.

Record: 5-7



Week 13: Clemson 16, South Carolina 7



South Carolina went 3-5 in SEC play and suffered nonconference losses to Clemson and North Carolina. The Gamecocks suffered from inconsistent play this season and snapped a three-game winning streak in a tough loss to Clemson.

Record: 5-7



Week 13: Florida State 24, Florida 15



Florida had a golden chance to beat Florida State. However, the Gators scored just three points in the second half and blew a 12-0 lead. Florida played a tough schedule this season, but simply did not get the job done.

Record: 6-6



Week 13: Alabama 27, Auburn 24



Auburn lost on a 32-yard fourth-and-goal conversion. Auburn played an excellent game against Alabama and should have won, but a muffed punt and a miracle throw on fourth down doomed the Tigers.

Record: 7-5

Week 13: Kentucky 38, Louisville 31



Kentucky finally won a measuring stick game, but could be losing head coach Mark Stoops, who considered taking the Texas A&M job. The Wildcats helped spoil Louisville’s slim College Football Playoff hopes with an excellent road win.

Texas A&M Aggies

Record: 7-5

Week 13: LSU 42, Texas A&M 30

Texas A&M’s offense has looked better after the Jimbo Fisher era. The Aggies were rumored to be hiring former Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops to replace Jimbo Fisher, who they owe a $76 million buyout.

Record: 8-4



Week 13: Tennessee 48, Vanderbilt 24

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton played one of his best games of the season against Vanderbilt. Milton was inconsistent throughout the season, but he passed for 383 passing yards and four touchdowns this season.

LSU Tigers

Record: 9-3



Week 13: LSU 42, Texas A&M 30



LSU Tigers star quarterback Jayden Daniels continued his Heisman campaign with 355 total yards and four total touchdowns. LSU outscored Texas A&M 26-6 after trailing by 10 points in the third quarter.

Ole Miss Rebels

Record: 10-2

Week 13: Ole Miss 17, Mississippi State 7

Ole Miss’ offense had a disappointing end to the season, but the Rebels should be proud of their 10-2 campaign. Ole Miss’s only two loses came at Alabama and at Georgia, so the Rebels’ season went about as well as possible. Mississippi is projected to play in the Citrus Bowl. Unfortunately, Ole Miss likely won’t play in a New Year’s Six bowl game because Missouri is ranked ahead of the Rebels.

Record: 10-2



Week 13: Missouri 48, Arkansas 14

Missouri is currently projected to play against Texas in a New Year’s Six bowl game (Cotton Bowl). The Tigers had an outstanding season and have the SEC’s best running back in Cody Shrader. Missouri dominated Arkansas from the start to close out their season with a win over a rival.

Record: 11-1

Week 13: Alabama 27, Auburn 24



Jalen Milroe connected with Isaiah Bond on a miracle fourth-and-31 play to keep Alabama’s College Football Playoff hopes alive in the latest edition of the Iron Bowl. The Crimson Tide will play the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship. However, Alabama likely needs help to make the College Football Playoff.

Georgia Bulldogs

Record: 12-0

Week 13: Georgia 31, Georgia Tech 23



Georgia had two turnovers and a critical penalty to keep the Georgia Tech game closer than expected. The Bulldogs allowed Georgia Tech to rush for over 200 yards and comes into the SEC championship with some concerns, but Georgia has finished the last three regular seasons undefeated and is back-to-back national champions, so they are our No. 1.

