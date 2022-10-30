SEC power ranking after Week 9: Tennessee throttles Kentucky, UGA stays perfect

Week 9 of the college football season is officially in the books and multiple SEC teams made statements.

Tennessee made sure Kentucky was not going to derail their dream season, crushing the Wildcats 44-6. The Georgia Bulldogs also stayed perfect with a 42-20 win over the Florida Gators. With both of those wins, we will get to see an 8-0 Tennessee head to Athens to play the 8-0 Bulldogs for control of the SEC East.

Arkansas took care of Auburn in Jordan-Hare Stadium, snapping a six-game losing streak against the Tigers. Missouri also picked up a road win, stunning South Carolina 23-10.

The Ole Miss Rebels handed the Texas A&M Aggies their fourth straight loss of the season and things continue to get ugly in College Station for Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies.

Here are our updated SEC power rankings after Week 9.

Tennessee Volunteers (8-0, 4-0)

Week 9: Beat Kentucky 44-6

Previous Ranking: 1

Tennessee picked up another statement win and this was an excellent performance from the defense.

Georgia Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0)

Week 9: Beat Florida 42-20

Previous Ranking: 2

Outside of a push in the third quarter by the Gators, Georgia was in control of this game and showed just how dangerous their offense can be.

Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1, 4-1)

Week 9: Bye

Previous Ranking: 3

The Crimson Tide had a bye week ahead of their matchup with LSU, this game will likely determine the SEC West.

LSU Tigers (6-2, 4-1)

Week 9: Bye

Previous Ranking: 5

Just like Alabama, the Tigers were on a bye and Bryan Kelly will be looking to make a massive statement in his first year against the Crimson Tide.

Ole Miss Rebels (8-1, 4-1)

Week 9: Beat Texas A&M 31-28

Previous Ranking: 6

Quinshon Judkins continued his great season, rushing for 205 yards and the Rebels are back after a disappointing loss last week.

Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3, 2-3)

Week 9: Beat Auburn 41-27

Previous Ranking: 7

Arkansas pulled away in the third quarter and this game was not as close as the score indicates.

Kentucky Wildcats (5-3, 2-3)

Week 9: Lost to Tennessee 44-6

Previous Ranking: 4

The Wildcats were unable to do anything against the Volunteers on offense and could not stop them defensively.

Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-3, 2-3)

Week 9: Bye

Previous Ranking: 8

The Bulldog’s bye came at a great time for them, they will host Auburn and then Georgia in the next two weeks and will look to derail some seasons.

Florida Gators (4-4, 1-4)

Week 9: Lost to Georgia 42-20

Previous Ranking: 10

The Gators made a good push in the third quarter but there is clearly a gap between them and the top of the SEC.

Missouri Tigers (4-4, 2-3)

Week 9: Beat South Carolina 23-10

Previous Ranking: 12

The Tigers picked up a nice win Saturday, shocking the previously hot Gamecocks in Columbia, South Carolina.

South Carolina Gamecocks (5-3, 2-3)

Week 9: Lost to Missouri 23-10

Previous Ranking: 9

The Gamecocks came crashing back to Earth Saturday, getting upset by Missouri in their own stadium after winning four straight games.

Texas A&M Aggies (3-5, 1-4)

Week 9: Lost to Ole Miss 31-28

Previous Ranking: 11

The Aggies finally scored over 24 points against an FBS opponent but they gave up 31 and they have now lost four straight games.

Auburn Tigers (3-5, 1-4)

Week 9: Lost to Arkansas 41-27

Previous Ranking: 13

This was a typical game for Auburn under Bryan Harsin and nothing will change until they finally move on from him.

Vanderbilt Commodores (3-5, 0-4)

Week 9: Bye

Previous Ranking: 14

The Commodores have a bye to get ready for South Carolina and Florida and will be looking to pull off some upsets.

