SEC power ranking after Week 8: LSU stuns Ole Miss, South Carolina beats Texas A&M

With five SEC teams on bye this week there were fewer games but the games we got delivered.

Tennessee took care of business against an overmatched UT Martin, Alabama once again easily handled a Mike Leach Mississippi State team, and Missouri picked up their first SEC win of the season over Vanderbilt.

The game of the day was Ole Miss and LSU, with the Rebels racing out to an early lead but the Tigers stormed back to hand them their first loss of the season.

South Carolina picked up another upset win, taking down Texas A&M 30-24 for their first-ever win over the Aggies.

With the rest of the SEC on a bye, here are our updated SEC power rankings after Week 8 of the season.

Tennessee Volunteers (7-0, 3-0)

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8: Beat UT Martin 65-24

Previous Ranking: 1

This game had a chance to be a letdown performance from the Vols, that did not happen as they scored 52 points in the first half.

Georgia Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8: Bye

Previous Ranking: 2

Georgia had a chance to get healthy ahead of their games against Florida and Tennessee in the next two weeks. This stretch will likely determine the SEC East.

Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1, 4-1)

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8: Beat Mississippi State 30-6

Previous Ranking: 3

Alabama gave up yards but didn’t let the Bulldogs score until the last play of the game.

Kentucky Wildcats (5-2, 2-2)

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8: Bye

Previous Ranking: 5

The Wildcats had an extra week to get ready for Tennessee and will look to pull off their next big upset.

LSU Tigers (6-2, 4-1)

© SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 8: Beat Ole Miss 45-20

Previous Ranking: 9

The Tigers fell behind early but stormed back and look like the best second-half team in the country.

Ole Miss Rebels (7-1, 3-1)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8: Lost to LSU 45-20

Previous Ranking: 4

The Rebels took an early lead but were stunned by LSU in Death Valley. Their offense was completely shut down in the second half.

Story continues

Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3, 1-3)

Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8: Bye

Previous Ranking: 6

Arkansas had a chance to get healthier before they travel to Auburn next week.

South Carolina Gamecocks (5-2, 2-2)

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8: Beat Texas A&M 30-24

Previous Ranking: 11

Beamer Ball is alive and well for the Gamecocks and Shane Beamer looks to have the program headed in the right direction.

Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-3, 2-3)

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8: Lost to Alabama 30-6

Previous Ranking: 8

The Bulldogs had no answers for Bryce Young and have now scored one touchdown against Alabama in their last three matchups.

Florida Gators (4-3, 1-3)

(Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Week 8: Bye

Previous Ranking: 10

It has been a rough first year for the Gators under Billy Napier but a win against Georgia would change that.

Texas A&M Aggies (3-4, 1-3)

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8: Lost to South Carolina 30-24

Previous Ranking: 6

A disastrous season for the Aggies got even worse with their first-ever loss to South Carolina. Jimbo Fisher has to change something with his offense or these losses will keep happening.

Auburn Tigers (3-4, 1-3)

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Week 8: Bye

Previous Ranking: 13

Auburn needed a bye week to get healthy and try to make some adjustments for the second part of the season.

Missouri Tigers (3-4, 1-3)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8: Beat Vanderbilt 17-14

Previous Ranking: 12

Missouri took a 17-0 lead and was able to hold on for their first SEC win.

Vanderbilt Commodores (3-5, 0-4)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8: Lost to Missouri 17-14

Previous Ranking: 14

The Commodores fell behind but made a comeback to make it interesting. This seemed like their best chance to win an SEC game this season.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire