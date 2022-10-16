SEC power ranking after Week 7: Vols on (Rocky) Top, Georgia and Ole Miss stay perfect

It is weeks like this that make college football the best sport in the world. It was a great week of football in the SEC and college football as a whole.

Tennessee vs. Alabama met and exceeded all expectations as the Volunteers took down the Crimson Tide in the best game of the season.

Arkansas and Kentucky got their star quarterbacks back and showed why they are both dangerous teams. Ole Miss stayed perfect, beating Auburn in Oxford and the Georgia Bulldogs dismantled Vanderbilt.

LSU beat Florida in the Swamp and has not beaten the Gators four straight times

Here are our updated power rankings of the SEC after Week 7 of the season.

Vanderbilt Commodores (3-4, 0-3)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7: Lost to Georgia 55-0

Previous Ranking: 14

There is still a gulf between Vanderbilt and the top of the SEC.

Auburn Tigers (3-4, 1-3)

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Week 7: Lost to Ole Miss 48-34

Previous Ranking: 13

Auburn made it interesting in the third quarter but was unable to stop the Rebels on the ground.

Missouri Tigers (2-4, 0-3)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7: Bye

Previous Ranking: 12

Missouri will look to come out of their bye rested and improved.

South Carolina Gamecocks (4-2, 1-2)

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7: Bye

Previous Ranking: 11

The Gamecocks have a tough stretch to end the season but will look to play spoiler against Tennessee and Clemson.

Florida Gators (4-3, 1-3)

[Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]

Week 7: Lost to LSU 45-35

Previous Ranking: 9

The Gators were unable to defend the Swamp and have some serious issues on defense.

LSU Tigers (5-2, 3-1)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7: Beat Florida 45-35

Previous Ranking: 10

The Tigers continue to improve under Brian Kelly.

Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-2, 2-2)

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7: Lost to Kentucky 27-17

Previous Ranking: 5

A season after lighting up the Wildcat defense they were held in check.

Texas A&M Aggies (3-3, 1-2)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7: Bye

Previous Ranking: 6

The Aggies will look to take a step forward on offense after a week of extra work.

Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3, 1-3)

Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7: Beat BYU 52-35

Previous Ranking: 7

K.J. Jefferson is back and the Razorbacks are once again a dangerous team.

Kentucky Wildcats (5-2, 2-2)

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7: Beat Mississippi State 27-17

Previous Ranking: 8

Will Levis made his return and the Kentucky offense looks much better.

Ole Miss Rebels (7-0, 3-0)

(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Week 7: Beat Auburn 48-34

Previous Ranking: 4

Ole Miss beat Auburn for just the fourth time at Oxford and that is worth celebrating.

Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1, 3-1)

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7: Lost to Tennessee 52-49

Previous Ranking: 2

They had a chance to win but were once again let down by a kicker. This was the best game of the season and a rematch would be good to see.

Georgia Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7: Beat Vanderbilt 55-0

Previous Ranking: 1

Georgia took care of business against an overmatched Vanderbilt.

Tennessee Volunteers (6-0, 3-0)

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7: Beat Alabama 52-49

Previous Ranking: 3

Hendon Hooker may have had his Heisman moment and all of Tennessee is partying after beating Alabama. Enjoy those cigars.

