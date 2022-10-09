SEC power ranking after Week 6: Alabama survives, Georgia cruises and South Carolina shocks Kentcuky

The college football season is speeding by and several teams made statements this week in the SEC.

The Georgia Bulldogs finally had their get-right game, crushing Auburn 42-10. The Tennessee Volunteers continued their strong start to the season, thumping LSU in Death Valley, and with Alabama surviving the Texas A&M Aggies, we are set for an undefeated showdown next week.

Mississippi State and South Carolina took advantage of Arkansas and Kentucky missing their starting quarterbacks. Showing just how important depth is in the SEC. Billy Napier and the Florida Gators picked up his first SEC win over a scrappy Missouri team in Gainesville.

Here are our updated power rankings of the SEC after Week 6 of the season.

Vanderbilt Commodores (3-3, 0-2)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5: Lost to Ole Miss 52-28

Previous Ranking: 14

They were leading at halftime but were unable to keep up in the second half.

Auburn Tigers (3-3, 1-2)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5: Lost to Georgia 42-10

Previous Ranking: 13

Auburn has lost its last six games against the Bulldogs and this was one of the worst showings in the rivalry.

Missouri Tigers (2-4, 0-3)

[Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]

Week 5: Lost to Florida 24-17

Previous Ranking: 11

They gave Florida everything they could handle but came up just short.

South Carolina Gamecocks (4-2, 1-2)

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5: Beat Kentucky 24-14

Previous Ranking: 10

The Wildcats were missing Will Levis but props to Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks for picking up a nice win. Anytime you can put some sunglasses on and dance it is a good time.

LSU Tigers (4-2, 2-1)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5: Lost to Tennessee 40-13

Story continues

Previous Ranking: 8

The Tigers fumbled away the opening kickoff and that pretty much summed up the game.

Florida Gators (4-2, 1-2)

[Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

Week 5: Beat Missouri 24-17

Previous Ranking: 10

Billy Napier picked up his first SEC win and will get to face LSU next week in what should be a very entertaining game.

Kentucky Wildcats (4-2, 1-2)

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5: Lost to South Carolina 24-14

Previous Ranking: 8

Back-to-back losses sting but they were missing Will Levis in this one. Mark Stoops talked the talk in the offseason but his team could not back it up against the Gamecocks.

"It’s easy to change a climate. You can change a uniform, talk a little game, dance around, put on some stupid sunglasses. But to change a culture is at the core and I’m quite certain that we’ve changed our culture.” Mark Stoops in August … Re: #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/3Z3zgDEkBy — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) October 9, 2022

Arkansas Razorbacks (3-3, 1-3)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5: Lost to Mississippi State 40-17

Previous Ranking: 7

K.J. Jefferson is extremely important to this team and without him, they had no chance.

Texas A&M Aggies (3-3, 1-2)

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5: Lost to Alabama 24-20

Previous Ranking: 9

The offense is still awful but the defense is good enough to keep them in games and maybe even win some.

Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-1, 2-1)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5: Beat Arkansas 40-17

Previous Ranking: 5

They took care of the Razorbacks and Will Rogers is the new SEC completions leader.

Ole Miss Rebels (6-0, 2-0)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5: Beat Vanderbilt 52-28

Previous Ranking: 4

They struggled in the first half but scored 35 second-half points to pull away. They will have a chance to snap a six-game losing streak against Auburn next week.

Tennessee Volunteers (5-0, 2-0)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5: Beat LSU 40-13

Previous Ranking: 3

They dominated LSU and will enter their game against Alabama undefeated and with a strong chance to knock off the Crimson Tide.

Alabama Crimson Tide (6-0,3-0)

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5: Beat Texas A&M 24-20

Previous Ranking: 1

They miss Bryce Young and let Texas A&M hang around with their penalties and turnovers. If Young is not back for the Tennessee game they will be in trouble.

Georgia Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0)

Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 5: Beat Auburn 42-10

Previous Ranking: 2

For the first time in three weeks, they took care of business against an overmatched opponent and have owned the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry over the past decade.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire