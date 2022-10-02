SEC power ranking after Week 5: Alabama and UGA win, Ole Miss takes down Kentucky

After waiting months for its return, the college football season is flying by, but what a season it has been.

Week 5 saw another exciting weekend of football that even spilled over into Sunday. Ole Miss took down Kentucky after some key turnovers, Alabama pulled away from Arkansas late and Georgia needed to make a comeback to take down Missouri.

Mississippi State crushed Texas A&M to show just how far away the Aggies really are from where they want to be and Auburn squandered a 17-0 lead against LSU in their latest second-half collapse.

Here are Auburn Wire’s updated SEC power rankings after Week 5 of the season.

Vanderbilt Commodores (3-2, 0-1)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5: Bye

Previous Ranking: 14

The Commodores will attempt to ambush Ole Miss next week after having an extra week to prepare.

Auburn Tigers (3-2, 1-1)

Todd van Emst / AU Athletics

Week 5: Lost to LSU 21-17

Previous Ranking: 12

Auburn took an early lead but was unable to hold on. This is becoming all too familiar under Bryan Harsin.

South Carolina Gamecocks (3-2, 0-2)

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5: Beat South Carolina State 50-10

Previous Ranking: 11

South Carolina was in complete control against an overmatched opponent.

Missouri Tigers (2-3, 0-2)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5: Lost to Georgia 26-22

Previous Ranking: 13

The Tigers jumped out to an early lead but had to kick too many field goals to pull off the massive upset.

Florida Gators (3-2, 0-2)

[Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

Week 5: Beat Eastern Washington 52-17

Previous Ranking: 10

The Gators played on Sunday but took care of business.

Texas A&M Aggies (3-2, 1-1)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5: Lost to 42-24

Previous Ranking: 6

Their offense continues to struggle and Jimbo Fisher has not shown an interest in adjusting.

LSU Tigers (4-1, 2-0)

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5: Beat Auburn 21-17

Previous Ranking: 8

LSU fell behind 17-0 but did not panic and made the plays to get back in the game and take advantage of Auburn’s mistakes.

Story continues

Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2, 1-2)

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5: Lost to Alabama 49-26

Previous Ranking: 7

They made it a game in the third quarter but Alabama scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Kentucky Wildcats (4-1, 1-1)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5: Lost to Ole Miss 22-19

Previous Ranking: 4

The Wildcats had two chances to force overtime or win late but fumbled it away twice.

Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5: Beat Texas A&M 42-24

Previous Ranking: 9

The Bulldogs bounced back from a disappointing loss to LSU by throttling Texas A&M.

Ole Miss Rebels (5-0, 1-0)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5: Beat Kentucky 22-19

Previous Ranking: 5

It was not always pretty but they did enough to win. Their defense looks much better than in previous years.

Tennessee Volunteers (4-0, 1-0)

Week 5: Bye

Previous Ranking: 3

The Volunteers needed this bye to get healthy before their big games against LSU and Alabama.

Georgia Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5: Beat Missouri 26-22

Previous Ranking: 2

Georgia came back to win but this is the second straight week it has been closer than expected between them and a weaker opponent.

Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0, 2-0)

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5: Beat Arkansas 49-26

Previous Ranking: 1

Alabama pulled away in the fourth quarter but everyone will be focused on the health of Bryce Young after he left the game with a shoulder injury.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire