SEC power ranking after Week 10: Georgia beats Tennessee, LSU takes down Alabama

Week 10 of the college football season saw multiple SEC teams pick up statement wins.

The Georgia Bulldogs took care of the Tennessee Volunteers and are now in control of the SEC and are undeniably the top team in the country.

The LSU Tigers beat Alabama in Death Valley to wrest control of the SEC West away from the Crimson Tide.

The Florida Gators took advantage of a shorthanded Texas A&M team to pick up a nice win and Mississippi State weathered a furious comeback by the Auburn Tigers. South Carolina bounced back with a win over the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Arkansas Razorbacks were stunned by Liberty at home.

Here are out updated power rankings after a wild week of SEC football.

Georgia Bulldogs (9-0, 6-0)

News Joshua L Jones

Week 10: Beat Tennessee 27-13

Previous Ranking: 2

Georgia left no doubt about who is the top team in the country Saturday. This game was not as close as the score.

LSU Tigers (7-2, 5-1)

Week 10: Beat Alabama 32-31

Previous Ranking: 4

The Tigers stunned Alabama in Death Valley and are now in control of the SEC West. Brian Kelly continues to impress in Year 1.

Ole Miss Rebels (8-1, 4-1)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10: Bye

Previous Ranking: 5

The only SEC team on a bye this week, the Rebels have a path to the SEC Championship game but it will be tough.

Tennessee Volunteers (8-1, 4-1)

© Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 10: Lost to Georgia 27-13

Previous Ranking: 1

The Vold miraculous season took a hit Saturday with Georgia showing just how far they still have to go.

Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2, 4-2)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10: Lost to LSU 32-31

Previous Ranking: 3

The Crimson Tide have two regular season losses and no longer control their own destiny in the SEC.

Kentucky Wildcats (6-3, 3-3)

William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10: Beat Missouri 21-17

Previous Ranking: 7

It was ugly but the Wildcats avoided a horrible loss to Missouri on the road.

Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-3,3-3)

(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Week 10: Beat Auburn 39-33

Previous Ranking: 8

The Bulldogs nearly let the game slip away but won in overtime.

Florida Gators (5-4, 2-4)

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10: Beat Texas A&M 41-24

Previous Ranking: 9

The Gators took care of a short-handed Texas A&M team for their first road win of the season.

Arkansas Razorbacks (5-4, 2-3)

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10: Lost to Libert 21-19

Previous Ranking: 6

The Razorbacks fell behind 21-0 before battling back but were unable to complete the two-point attempt to tie it late. This is a bad loss to Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks.

Missouri Tigers (4-5, 2-4)

William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10: Lost to Kentucky 21-17

Previous Ranking: 10

The Tigers announced an extension to head coach Eli Drinkowitz hours before suffering their fifth loss of the season.

South Carolina Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10: Beat Vanderbilt 38-27

Previous Ranking: 11

The Gamecocks bounced back from a loss with a win and are now bowl-eligible.

Auburn Tigers (3-6, 1-5)

Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics

Week 10: Lost to Mississippi State 39-33

Previous Ranking: 13

Auburn may have lost but there is once again hope on the Plains now that Cadillac Williams is in charge.

Texas A&M Aggies (3-6, 1-5)

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10: Lost to Florida 24-41

Previous Ranking: 12

The Aggies were decimated by the flu and their season continues to be one disaster after another.

Vanderbilt Commodores (3-6, 0-5)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10: Lost to South Carolina 38-27

Previous Ranking: 14

Vanderbilt fought well but still has to make significant progress before it can challenge the rest of the SEC.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire