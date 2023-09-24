SEC Power Ranking: Alabama rights the ship, UGA and UT cruise to victory in Week 4

It was another great week of college football and while the SEC may not be as dominant as usual, it still provided some quality football games and it promises to be another entertaining season.

While Alabama may have taken a step back without Bryce Young, they showed they are still a dangerous team with their win over Ole Miss. LSU also opened conference play with a nice win over Arkansas.

While the SEC West is wide open, that is not true in the East as the Bulldogs look to be a tier ahead of everyone else, even if Tennessee did pick up an easy win this weekend. Here is a look at our updated power rankings after the start of conference play in Week 4.

Week 4: Lost to Kentucky 45-28

Next Week: vs. Missouri

The Commodores have lost their last three games and it is getting tough to see their next win. Clark Lea has them headed in the right direction but it will take time.

Week 4: Lost at South Carolina 37-30

Next Week: vs. Alabama

The Bulldogs started the season 2-0 under first-year head coach Zach Arnett but conference play has not been as kind.

Week 4: Lost at LSU 34-31

Next Week: vs. Texas A&M

The Razorbacks have had an extremely disappointing start to the season and are now 0-2 against Power Five opponents. They will need to clean up the defense if they want to get back to winning under Sam Pittman.

Week 4: Won at Mississippi State 37-30

Next Week: @ Tennessee

It was competitive the entire game but the Gamecocks never trailed. Quarterback Spencer Rattler had another great game and they will have a chance to make a statement next week against Tennessee.

Week 4: Lost at Texas A&M 27-10

Next Week: vs. Georgia

Auburn’s offense was unable to do anything in the game and the defense played great in the first half before wearing down. Hugh Freeze and Co. have plenty of work ahead of them to fix the offense

Week 4: Won at Vanderbilt 45-28

Next Week: vs. Florida

The Wildcats remain unbeaten but will have their first test of the season when they host Florida next week.

Week 4: Beat Memphis 34-27

Next Week: @ Vanderbilt

Missouri’s 4-0 start has been one of the surprises of the season and they have one of the top players in the league in Luther Burden III.

Florida Gators (3-1, 1-0)

Week 4: Beat Charlotte 22-7

Next Week: @ Kentucky

It wasn’t pretty but the Gators kept the momentum going after their massive win over Tennessee. They will have to be better moving forward but getting the win is the most important thing.

Texas A&M Aggies (3-1, 1-0)

Week 4: Beat Auburn 27-10

Next Week: @ Arkansas

The Aggies struggled in the first half before taking over in the third quarter. Backup quarterback Max Johnson replaced an injured Conner Wiegman and looked great doing so, limiting any concerns if Wiegman is forced to miss time.

Ole Miss Rebels (3-1, 0-1)

Week 4: Lost @ Alabama 24-10

Next Week: vs. LSU

This could have been their chance to beat Alabama and they squandered it. Their offense struggled to move the ball and the defense was unable to hold up in the second half.

Week 4: Beat Arkansas 34-31

Next Week: @ Ole Miss

The Tigers are once again looking better and better as the season goes on. The SEC West is wide open and they are firmly in the mix for their second straight SEC West title.

Week 4: Beat UTSA 45-14

Next Week: vs. South Carolina

The Volunteers were in complete control of this game and were able to do whatever they wanted offensively. This is the perfect response after their disappointing loss to Florida.

Week 4: Beat Ole Miss 24-10

Next Week: @ Mississippi State

The Crimson Tide put two disappointing performances behind them and reminded the conference that even if they are down, they are still dangerous. They will have a chance to keep the momentum going next week and are still alive in the SEC West race.

Week 4: Beat UAB 49-21

Next Week: @ Auburn

The Bulldogs have not been tested this season and while they have been far from perfect, they are one of the top teams in the country and still look like the class of the SEC.

