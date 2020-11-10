SEC postpones Alabama-LSU, Texas A&M-Tennessee due to coronavirus tests

Alabama-LSU, Texas A&M-Tennessee postponed after positive tests originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The SEC has postponed both its Alabama-LSU and Texas A&M-Tennessee games scheduled for Saturday after coronavirus testing and subsequent contact tracing forced both the Tigers and Aggies to rule out significant chunks of their rosters. The news comes just one day after the conference postponed Auburn-Mississippi State because the Bulldogs experienced their own batch of positive tests.

"While it is unfortunate to have multiple postponements in the same week, we began the season with the understanding interruptions to the schedule were possible and we have remained focused throughout the season on the health of everyone around our programs," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. "We must remain vigilant, within our programs and in our communities, to prevent the spread of the virus and to manage activities that contribute to these interruptions."

Both Texas A&M-Tennessee and Auburn-Mississippi State have been tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12. LSU already has a makeup game scheduled for that day against Florida. The SEC offered no tentative date for a makeup game against Alabama, saying “opportunity to reschedule the Alabama at LSU game will need to be evaluated.”

The conference’s athletic directors voted Tuesday to use Dec. 19 as a makeup date for teams that don’t make the SEC championship game, which is scheduled for that day.

As a result of the postponements, a rare situation will unfold Saturday with only two ranked SEC teams in action: No. 12 Georgia travels to take on Missouri at noon ET before No. 6 Florida hosts Arkansas at 7 p.m.