SEC Podcast host gives praise to Bo Nix and Bryan Harsin

Bo Nix’s impressive 2021 season is getting more and more recognition.

Entering the season, it was assumed that Bryan Harsin would be the best thing for Nix and that seems to be the case after Auburn took care of business against Ole Miss.

Every week, Chris Gordy of Locked On SEC shares the winners and losers of the weekend. Auburn has found its way on the list before but it hasn’t been quite as positive as it was on Monday’s show. Here’s what Gordy said on the podcast.

“Another winner of the weekend, I have Bryan Harsin and Bo Nix,” Gorday said. “Multiple weeks in a row now, we have seen good Bo Nix. He was 22-30 for 276 yards and a passing touchdown with two rushing touchdowns. Bo Nix now is really having. a nice season with over 1,700 passing yards 13 total touchdowns, back-to-back wins now over top-25 teams with Arkansas and Ole Miss. Credit Harsin as well. In year one, he has Auburn 6-2, just beating a top ten team and a really good start to his tenure at Auburn. Tiger fans, you should be really excited about what the future could hold with a monster matchup coming this Saturday as Auburn travels to College Station to take on 13th ranked Texas A&M.”

Auburn will take on the Texas A&M Aggies at 2:30 CT on CBS.

