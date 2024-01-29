SEC players who can take over the 2024 football season

One player can alter the entire course of a season for a conference. In the Southeastern Conference, that player often wins the Heisman Trophy.

Several players from the SEC come to mind in regard to taking over the league. Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow went from a 57.8% passer in 2018 to the most dominant passer college football has ever seen.

Florida quarterback Tim Tebow and Auburn quarterback Cam Newton won with a man-among-boys dual threat attack. They were among players who had the greatest effect on their conference in a given season.

2024 presents several options to take that mantle. Numerous SEC programs have Heisman contenders and potential All-Americans who can make their presence known.

Let’s predict the players who have the ability to take over the conference next fall.

The # of Alabama players to enter the portal since Nick Saban's retirement is in the double digits. Jalen Milroe stayed. It was never a question for the Tide QB. "What's for you is for you. For me, that's to stay at Alabama. I signed my letter of intent to come to University… pic.twitter.com/XNy5UQn04S — Jamie Hale (@JamieHaleSports) January 28, 2024

There’s plenty of change surrounding the Alabama football program. Two thirds of the program’s starters from a season ago are gone, but one big time player is coming back. And if I am wrong in my Alabama record prediction, Milroe will be the reason why.

Many questioned whether or not new head coach Kalen DeBoer would retain Milroe as the starter. Those questions always seemed silly to me. You find a fit for him even if he doesn’t fit your system. He’s that good.

The dynamic player is as skilled a downfield thrower as his arm is strong. He is the most underrated deep ball passer in college football. Add in his ability to run, and you’re looking at a legitimate Heisman front-runner.

Malaki Starks, Georgia

No jump ball is safe around Malaki Starks. The physically imposing safety has proven adept at high pointing the football and bringing it down for an interception. That said, he possesses the pursuit and tackling ability to prevent the big play. The sure tackler should be able to shut down plenty of plays through the air and on the ground.

James Pearce, Tennessee

Tennessee defensive end James Pearce is a one-man wrecking crew. Pearce put up 10 sacks in 2023 and could be just what his team needs to win close games. It cannot be overstated how impactful a great edge rusher can be in a one-score battle. Pearce is the type of player that could get the key stop to win a game.

Potentially the best receiver in college football next season, Luther Burden is a matchup problem even for the SEC’s best teams. Burden can stretch the field and accelerate past defenders with ease. His knack for the end zone earned him nine touchdown receptions last season. He has the game-changing ability to lift Missouri into conference title contention.

Billy Bowman, Oklahoma

Oklahoma DB Billy Bowman's 100-yard pick-six is majestic. pic.twitter.com/6b5B3efmmz — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) November 18, 2023

Bowman can take away an opponent’s touchdown and put those seven points on the board for his own team. The ball-hawking safety broke out in 2023 with six interceptions in 12 games played. You might call that impactful.

Having a player like Bowman might give his first-year starting quarterback more margin for error. That could be especially so if the productive safety can continue not only to force turnovers but take them to the house.

Harold Perkins, LSU

Harold Perkins was LSU’s answer for mobile QBs a season ago and that approach will not change in 2023 Must-see TV every time he lines it uppic.twitter.com/d00zQFqA5i — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) May 28, 2023

Perkins didn’t live up to expectations last season after a strong freshman campaign, but the ability is still there for the LSU linebacker. The Tigers will need him to be the terror he was in 2022 to play competent defense when they next take the field.

Perkins is the kind of talent that could save a game for LSU. At a different position, he will look to have a game-altering impact that former Tigers safety Tyrann Matthieu had on games in Baton Rouge.

Every throw from Quinn Ewers vs Alabama STATS

24 for 38 (63%)

349 yards / 9.2 per attempt

3 TD / 0 INT

89.4 Total QBR (out of 100/ESPN) pic.twitter.com/32MnJ8kkAd — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) September 10, 2023

Ewers returns for a third season as the starting quarterback in Austin. The highlights from his 2023 campaign including winning 12 games and the Big 12 title, making a College Football Playoff, improving his completion percentage by 11%, and personally handing Alabama a double-digit home loss. If Texas is to make the run many believe they will make in the upcoming season, it will be because it gets big plays from its quarterback. Ewers made several big plays in his second season as starter.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire