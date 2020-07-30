SEC to play a 10-game, conference-only schedule in 2020 starting September 26

While the Big Ten, ACC, PAC-12 and other conferences across the country announced modified football schedules this fall amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the SEC held tight hoping for a normal season.

The conference officially changed its plan on Thursday, as the SEC will hold a 10-game, conference-only schedule in 2020.

Additionally, the conference has delayed the beginning of the season for nearly a month, with a new September 26 start date.

Breaking: The Southeastern Conference will play a 10-game, conference-only schedule in the upcoming football season, first reported by Sports Illustrated and sources confirmed to ESPN.



The season will start Sept. 26 with a conference championship game set for Dec. 19. pic.twitter.com/pigv4aCNO5



How the SEC plans to schedule the two additional conference games has yet to be determined. In a typical year, each school plays a total of eight conference games, facing all six teams in their respective division, one permanent cross-division opponent, and one rotational cross-division opponent.

The conference will still hold a championship game, which will be held on December 19. Both the Big Ten and PAC-12 are holding conference-only seasons, while the ACC is planning on a 10-game conference season with one out-of-conference opponent.

