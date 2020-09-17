How SEC football owned the Big Ten once again, this time on COVID-19 responses

The stress was unrelenting, and Greg Sankey’s head pounded.

College football’s landscape was changing at a dizzying pace before the SEC commissioner’s eyes. The 2020 season now hung in the balance and the pressure from all sides began to mount.

First, the Big Ten moved to a conference-only schedule in early July, which blindsided many of the sport’s power brokers. Then, on Aug. 11, the league elected to postpone fall sports indefinitely and focus on playing football at some point in 2021. Soon thereafter, the Pac-12 announced its own shutdown, riding the wave of cancellations that detonated schedules.

Sankey reached for not one Aleve PM, but two.

With blood rushing to his head, he tried to remain as calm and deliberate as he had been ever since March, when his job became an exercise in crisis management with the onset ofa global pandemic. As Sankey recalled that hectic period Tuesday on the eve of the Big Ten’s decision to reinstate the football season during the Oct. 23-24 weekend, he did so comfortably reassured about choices he made.

Finding a way to play was central to Sankey’s thinking as he contemplated what the absence of a season would mean for the student-athletes he governed. He thought of Joe Burrow, the former LSU quarterback who came out of nowhere last year to win the Heisman Trophy and lead the Tigers to a national championship. Burrow and LSU achieved their dreams, Sankey noted, because they had a chance to perform.

“That was their time,” he said. “So part of my personal thinking was the responsibility was to provide that opportunity — not that I can guarantee it. In fact, I very much cannot guarantee anything in this environment. I am open and honest about that reality. But I had the responsibility to try because it’s now somebody else’s time this year.”

The SEC is now on track to begin play Sept. 26 thanks to Sankey's work. Since announcing its plans in late July for a 10-game, conference-only schedule, the league has proceeded toward competition without facing any major interruptions or public backlash.

Despite multiple outbreaks on SEC campuses, the negative headlines spilling out of the South have paled in comparison to those in Big Ten country.

For the last 36 days, the conference that includes Michigan and Michigan State has been under siege. Justin Fields, the league’s most prominent player, launched a petition calling for the reinstatement of the season. Parents staged protests at Big Ten headquarters outside Chicago, Ohio Stadium in Columbus and on the streets of Ann Arbor. The movement even spilled into the courts, as eight Nebraska players sued the league. With unrest mushrooming, the Big Ten became a pawn on the political chessboard. Elected officials on the state and federal level, including President Trump, called for the Big Ten's return, while Trump's challenger, Joe Biden, ran an ad that featured empty stadiums around the league.

“We want to play as soon as we can,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said.

In five weeks, Harbaugh’s wish will be granted.

