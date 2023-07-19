SEC officials a ‘loser’ at 2023 SEC Media Days on Tuesday

The Southeastern Conference’s media days continued on Tuesday in Nashville, Tennessee, with the Vanderbilt Commodores, Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers and Mississippi State Bulldogs taking the podium, respectively on the second day of the festivities.

The Grand Hyatt Hotel is hosting the 2023 event, which runs from Monday to Thursday. There have been plenty of eyebrow-raising moments already as media members prepare for the start of the 2023 SEC season — which begins Aug. 26 when Hawaii plays at Vanderbilt.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

David Eckert of the Nashville Tennessean penned a post late Tuesday night reviewing the winners and losers from the second day of the event, which included criticism of SEC officials and their lack of transparency.

We’re always wary of piling on the officials. They’ve got an impossible job for an audience that’s impossible to please. That said, it was a weak move on the part of conference decision-makers to send SEC coordinator of football officials John McDaid to the dais as the only speaker not to take questions all day. Everybody else here has to be accountable, remember.

The 2023 edition of SEC media days continues on Wednesday starting at 10:05 a.m. EDT with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Kentucky Wildcats joining the Florida Gators at the podium. The event is being televised on the SEC Network and more can be found on the day’s events here.

More Football!

How to Watch: Florida Gators at SEC Media Days 2023

SEC media days set to be held in Dallas in 2024

College Sports Wire's 12 teams that have a target on their backs in 2023

Gators fans will not like 247Sports' poll results for 2023 SEC rankings

This Florida football rivalry thrived as a result of conference realignment

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire