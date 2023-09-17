SEC official kicks ball, allows Florida to line up before Tennessee turnover on downs

Tennessee football had an uncharacteristically slow setup before its turnover on downs deep in Florida territory on Saturday. And it seems the slow-up was the result of SEC officials.

At first glance, it seemed as if Tennessee would easily convert its fourth-and-1 attempt from the Gators' 17-yard line in the third quarter: The Gators were still struggling to get lined up, and a conversion seemed all but assured — until quarterback Joe Milton inexplicably allowed the Florida defense to line up.

The play ultimately resulted in a loss of 2 yards by running back Jaylen Wright and a turnover on downs. Josh Heupel was visibly angry on the sidelines while ESPN game announcers Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit were confused as to Tennessee's slow pace. But broadcast replay from just before the ball was snapped seems to show the cause of the delay.

An official inadvertently kicked the ball after it had been lined up. Another official saw the kick, and stepped in to reset the ball. That allowed Florida a chance to get set up and (at its own risk) bring in two substitutes for the play. Here's the result of the play:

Just listen to the #Gators crowd. Turnover on downs, Florida football on their 19 yard line.@InsideTheGators pic.twitter.com/BjEYdwjv97 — Joseph Torviso (@JosephTorviso) September 17, 2023

Florida ultimately couldn't make anything of the defensive stop, punting after just three plays. But points are at a premium for Tennessee, which at the time faced a 26-10 deficit. Even worse, the Vols had another turnover on downs in Gators territory on their next drive, this time stalling at the Gators' 44-yard line.

