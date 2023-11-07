SEC office announces Florida Gators-LSU Tigers start time

The Florida Gators and LSU Tigers will kick off in Baton Rouge on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET and air on the SEC Network, according to the SEC office.

Florida was one of three flex options for the CBS 3:30 p.m. slot and the ESPN 7 p.m. slot. The Gators and Tigers didn’t warrant the big stage, though, and will air as the last leg of a triple-header on a cable channel many do not have.

The expectation is a blowout win for LSU. The Tigers are favored by nearly three touchdowns in some places following the Gators’ loss to Arkansas last weekend.

For those interested in the rest of the SEC slate, Missouri and Tennessee are getting the CBS slot, and Ole Miss-Georgia gets primetime on ESPN. Alabama and Kentucky play at noon on ESPN while South Carolina and Vanderbilt clash on the SEC Network.

Arkansas and Auburn are in the 4 p.m. window on the SEC Network, and Mississippi State takes on Texas A&M at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire