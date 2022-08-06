SEC Network Pick Arkansas Most Likely to Upset Alabama

Arkansas remains one of six schools that never beat Nick Saban and is on a 15-game losing streak against Alabama.

The last time Arkansas defeated Roll TArkide was in 2006, a 24-23 overtime thriller on the road.

During an SEC NOW broadcast, former Georgia tackle Matt Stinchcomb picked Arkansas as a legitimate team to beat Alabama this year after the FPI said Texas was the most likely to defeat the juggernaut program.

“Did you see the way [Alabama] played on the road last year against teams that weren’t that great?” Stinchcomb asked. “Did anybody think A&M was going to beat Alabama? Even they have a couple of foul balls in their at-bats for the season. They didn’t play well in the red zone.”

The Razorbacks will host Bama this season, one year removed from the impressive 35-42 loss in Tuscaloosa, KJ Jefferson finishing with three touchdowns and possibly his best performance of the season.

Fayetteville is expected to be a hostile environment, and the Texas A&M game proved that Bama isn’t as dominant as they once were, and the armor isn’t bulletproof on the road.

“On the road versus Arkansas, they’re gonna be ‘Woo Pig Sooieing’ like a bunch of lunatics down there,” Stinchcomb continued. “And they’ve got a game player in KJ Jefferson who can find ways to make those plays when your defense thinks they’re getting off the field. You love what Sam Pittman can do when he’s getting his team to play.”

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire