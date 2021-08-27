SEC Network hires Deuce McAllister to analyst role

Good news, SEC fans. Legendary New Orleans Saints running back Deuce McAllister accepted a position with the SEC Network to work as a college football analyst this year, bringing the proud Ole Miss product back to his old stomping grounds. His first assignment will be working the Sept.11 game between Auburn and Alabama State, so mark your calendars.

Interestingly, McAllister will continue to work Saints games for WWL Radio — he’s now joined in the booth by longtime television broadcaster Mike Hoss, who replaces Zach Strief. So he’ll have quite a busy schedule in the fall.

McAllister is the latest former Saints player to join the SEC Network, along with his teammate and Super Bowl XLIV champion Roman Harper (an Alabama alum) and fan-favorite tight end Benjamin Watson (who studied at Georgia). With Jonathan Vilma calling NFL games for FOX Sports and Drew Brees on the call for Notre Dame kickoffs on NBC Sports, there’s quite an assembly of former Saints on the airwaves this year.

