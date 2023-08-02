SEC Network’s Chris Doering ranks Jayden Daniels as the top QB in the SEC

With many of the top quarterbacks in the SEC from a year ago moving on, there seems to be a power vacuum when you look at the signal-callers who sit at the top of the league.

One player who may be able to claim that top spot is LSU’s Jayden Daniels, who had a big year both passing and rushing in 2022 as a transfer from Arizona State. Daniels was voted as just a preseason Third Team All-SEC selection by the media behind ArkansasKJ Jefferson and Mississippi State’s Will Rogers, but not everyone concurred.

SEC Network analyst Chris Doering recently ranked the top-five quarterbacks in the SEC, and Daniels took the top spot in his rankings. Rogers came in at the second spot while Jefferson ranked third.

Daniels is expected to take a leap. He’s been pushed all offseason by another talented quarterback in Garrett Nussmeier, and with a loaded receiving corps and running back room, this team has a lot of weapons for him to take advantage of on offense.

