SEC Network analyst is high on Auburn’s linebackers

The defense will be the strength of the team in 2021.

Despite a very deep defensive backfield, the leadership comes from Auburn’s linebacker room. Both Zakoby McClain and Owen Pappoe have generated national conversation.

Pappoe was one of the two players representing Auburn at SEC media days and McClain recorded over 100 tackles last year during a shortened season.

SEC Network Analyst Cole Cubelic tweeted out his top five inside linebackers in the SEC and both Auburn players made the cut.

He ranked McClain as the second-best inside linebacker in the conference. Pappoe came in ranked at number four.

Other defenders to make the list were Alabama’s Christian Harris, Florida’s Ventrell Miller, and Missouri’s Devin Nicholson.

MY top 5 SEC inside linebackers for 2021: pic.twitter.com/Qelgm4hGWV — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) August 18, 2021

