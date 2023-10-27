SEC Network analyst Chris Doering picks Florida football to upset No. 1 Georgia

SEC Network football analyst and former Florida football wide receiver Chris Doering offered a surprise prediction for the Florida-Georgia game on Saturday (3:30 p.m., CBS).

Appearing Friday afternoon on the Paul Finebaum Show, Doering picked the Florida Gators to upset No. 1 Georgia outright. at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville

UF's last win against a No. 1 team came against Alabama in the 2008 SEC championship game. An unranked team has beaten a No. 1 team in college football only three times in the last 12 years, with the last instance coming in 2021, when unranked Texas A&M beat No. 1 Alabama at home.

Per BetMGM, Georgia remains a 14.5-point favorite over the Gators despite being without its best offensive player, preseason All-American tight end Brock Bowers, who is out 3-5 weeks after undergoing ankle surgery.

"Call me a homer, no Brock Bowers, if you're going to get Georgia, now is the time to beat them," Doering said, "They rely on their front seven and it's not as good as it's been the last couple of years and that's certainly no indictment of this year's team, it's just a narrative of how good they've been up front the last two seasons. They haven't been able to create a bunch of sack."

Doering said Florida will take the confidence from its 41-39 comeback win at South Carolina and carry it over into Saturday's performance. In the win, UF quarterback Graham Mertz threw for a career-high 423 yards, including seven completions of 20 yards or longer.

"Florida just recently discovered the ability to throw the ball downfield, the vertical passing game to me was one of the great signs of progression in this offense when they played South Carolina," Doering said, "Graham Mertz I think has been one of the great pleasant surprises of the conference this year and I think the only way you are going to go about beating a Georgia defense or an Alabama defense is by creating those explosive pass plays."

To keep the downfield passing game going against Georgia, Doering said it will up to UF's offensive line to give Mertz time to throw.

"The big matchup for me is can the offensive line at Florida be a little more stout up front, give them time to take advantage of what's a really good group of skill players around Graham Mertz," Doering said.

"I just think for whatever reason that this is a team that's learning and getting better, and that game against South Carolina is the turning point for Billy Napier's career, you get the turning point with the come from behind win now you get the big signature win by knocking off the number one team in the country."

