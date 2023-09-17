SEC Nation to showcase Auburn’s game at Texas A&M

Auburn’s SEC opener is setting up to be an important game in the Western Division race, and SEC Network is buying into the hype.

Auburn is set to face Texas A&M to kick off the SEC campaign next Saturday, and SEC Network will mark the occasion by producing their premier pregame show, SEC Nation, live from College Station.

The show, which is in its 9th season, has been on site for 10 Auburn games. In those games, Auburn holds a 5-5 record. Last season, SEC Nation was on hand to see two Auburn games, games in which Auburn ended up losing. The crew was on campus for Auburn’s loss to Penn State, as well as Auburn’s Iron Bowl loss in Tuscaloosa.

The show will be hosted this week by ESPN’s Marty Smith alongside Jordan Rogers, Paul Finebaum, Tim Tebow, and Roman Harper. The crew will preview the day’s SEC action which will feature several notable games including Ole Miss-Alabama, Kentucky-Vanderbilt, and Mississippi State-South Carolina. In addition to hosting SEC Nation, Smith’s show Marty and McGee, will also broadcast from Texas A&M on Saturday morning.

Auburn will face Texas A&M this Saturday morning at 11 a.m. CT and can be viewed live on ESPN.

