SEC Nation picks Florida to pull off upset against No. 4 FSU

The SEC Nation crew picks every game involving a team within the conference, and the majority of a four-man crew thinks Florida will pull off the upset against Florida State on Saturday night.

Paul Finebaum, Jordan Rodgers and Gators legend Tim Tebow all picked Florida. Only former Alabama safety Roman Harper picked Florida State to pull through without Jordan Travis.

“I think the pressure is clearly on Florida State. They’ve got the playoff committee watching,” Finebaum said. ” I’m going with Florida here because I believe in what Billy Napier is selling.”

Rodgers pointed out that being on the road will make it tougher for Florida State’s offense to gel. The Swamp is known as one of the most intimidating venues in college football, and tickets to this game have been sold out for weeks.

“For the first 11 weeks, Florida State was a lot better. I think for Week 12 — where it’s at, with how much pressure is on FSU, with a backup quarterback — I think all of that adds up to Florida playing inspired and getting a close one at home. Because I really do think it’s going to mean more to upset their rival than it is just to be able to make a bowl game.”

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire