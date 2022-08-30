SEC Nation in Fayetteville, will set up at iconic campus location

Locals know Arkansas football is back. Now regional folks do, too.

SEC Network’s “SEC Nation” pregame show will be Fayetteville during Week 1 for Arkansas’ season opener against Cincinnati. The crew will set up just east of Old Main, close to Arkansas Avenue. The show begins at 9 a.m.

Arkansas and Cincinnati are one of three meetings of Top-25 teams in college football’s first full Saturday. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game will be the teams’ first meeting.

SEC Nation is hosted by Laura Rutledge who is joined by analysts Tim Tebow (Florida), Jordan Rodgers (Vanderbilt), Roman Harper (Alabama) and syndicated radio host Paul Finebaum. It’s a two-hour pregame show that travels to showcase SEC game of the week every week.

The visit of the show is the sixth to Fayetteville. The last was during the Hogs’ win over Texas in September 2021.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire