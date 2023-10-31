SEC Nation is coming to Oxford for Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss

Texas A&M’s (5-3, 3-2 SEC) Week 10 road test vs. the 11th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels (7-1, 4-1 SEC) is by far the Aggies’ most critical game remaining on the schedule, outside of the season finale road trip vs. LSU, of course.

While revenge is a dish best served cold, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin is less strategic when it comes to facing Jimbo Fisher, who, after hiring former Ole Miss defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin to the same position two seasons ago may still harbor some anger, but after the display he put on after defeating the Aggies in Kyle Field last season, this Aggies squad, specifically the defense, is out for some revenge of their own.

Returning to the win column after downing the visiting South Carolina Gamecocks, Texas A&M is just one win away from bowl eligibility. Still, the main goal is to win the next 3 out of four or win out.

Due to the importance of the matchup, SEC Nation, including host Laura Rutledge, along with analysts Tim Tebow, Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, and Jordan Rodgers, will return to The Grove in Oxford (MS). At the same time, the show is set to begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, as the Marty & McGee show will air a couple of hours beforehand before the 11:00 a.m. kickoff.

Ole Miss, of course, defeated Texas A&M 35-28 last season, spoiling then-freshman quarterback Conner Weigman’s four-touchdown performance, while Rebels star running back Quinshon Judkins ran for 205 yards in a memorable back-and-forth contest. With the new SEC format in 2024, this will be the final meeting between both programs until at least 2025.

Texas A&M will now travel to Oxford (MS) to face the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, Nov. 5, where the game will again air on ESPN at 11:00 a.m. CT.

