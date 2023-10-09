SEC Nation is coming to Knoxville for Texas A&M vs. Tennessee

Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC) will travel to Knoxville (TN) to face the Tennessee Volunteers (4-1, 2-1 SEC) in a crucial Week 7 matchup, as the Aggies are coming off their disappointing 26-20 loss to Alabama on Saturday afternoon, while the Vols are returning from their bye week after defeating South Carolina 41-20 a week prior.

Due to the critical nature of the matchup for both programs, it was announced the weekend that SEC Network’s Saturday morning pregame show, SEC Nation, as host Laura Rutledge, along with analysts Tim Tebow, Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, and Jordan Rodgers, is coming to Knoxville and will likely broadcast live from the Ayres Hall lawn.

The show is set to begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, as the Marty & McGee show will air a couple of hours beforehand. For the Vols, this is the third time in two seasons that the program will head to Tennessee under head coach Josh Heupel.

The last meeting between both programs came during the shortened 2020 COVID season, as the then Kellen Mond-led Aggies defeated Tennessee 34-13 in Neyland Stadium, while the series is tied at 2-2 all-time.

Texas A&M cannot afford a second SEC loss, which would ultimately destroy their chances at contending in the West at the end of the season. The game will also act as yet another litmus test for head coach Jimbo Fisher’s future with the program.

Texas A&M will travel to face the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 2:30 p.m. CT, inside Neyland Stadium (TV: CBS).

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire