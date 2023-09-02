‘SEC Nation’ will broadcast live from Tuscaloosa for Texas vs. Alabama

Alabama’s Week 2 matchup against the Texas Longhorns is already attracting plenty of national attention after last year’s one-point Crimson Tide win on the road in Austin, Texas. Tuscaloosa will host SEC Network’s Saturday morning show “SEC Nation” on Sept. 9.

The Longhorns will join the SEC in 2024 but will play out the 2023 season as a member of the Big 12, which makes this an interesting soon-to-be conference game.

With this being the rematch of the 2022 nail-biter, fans are eager to see how both playoff-hopefuls conduct themselves early in the season with numerous impact players from last season gone.

SEC Nation won’t be alone in broadcasting live from Tuscaloosa, as “Marty & McGee” will be live prior to the start of SEC Nation. The announcement was made this morning via Twitter.

