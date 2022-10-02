SEC Nation to be on site for Arkansas’ game at Mississippi State

It seems as if SEC Network really enjoys watching the Razorbacks play football.

The network announced Sunday morning that their premier Saturday morning pregame show, SEC Nation, will be on-site at Mississippi State University next Saturday morning, as the Bulldogs welcome No. 19 Arkansas to town for an SEC West clash.

This will be the third time that the show hosted by Laura Rutledge, Tim Tebow, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers, and Paul Finebaum has shown up to an Arkansas game this season. The crew was in town for Arkansas’ season-opener against Cincinnati, and again for week four’s matchup against Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The opening act for the program, Marty and McGee, will also be broadcasting live from Starkville. The show hosted by Marty Smith and Ryan McGee will begin at 8 a.m. CT and will lead into SEC Nation which will begin at 9 a.m. CT.

The pregame fanfare will be a perfect segway into Arkansas’ week six matchup with Mississippi State, as the game will kick off immediately after SEC Nation’s conclusion at 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network.

