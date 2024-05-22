SEC names Texas A&M's Ryan Prager Pitcher of the Week

If there was going to be a comeback player of the year Ryan Prager would be on the top of that list. After suffering an injury, he redshirted and spent all of last season recovering for the 2024 campaign. After being worked back into the Texas A&M lineup he's been coach Jim Schlossnagle’s go-to starter for the weekend.

The SEC recognized the sophomore’s production after the big week by naming him SEC Pitcher of the Week. Below is the release excerpt from the conference officials:

Texas A&M’s Ryan Prager was brilliant in Thursday’s shutout win over No. 2 Arkansas as the lefty struck out nine over seven scoreless frames. In his seventh quality start of the season, the redshirt sophomore logged his 100th punchout of the year, becoming the first Aggie to accomplish the feat since 2021.

