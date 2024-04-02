SEC names junior Braden Montgomery Player of the Week

Texas A&M utility player Braden Montgomery has settled in well in College Station and is emerging as one of the most feared hitters in college baseball. He currently sits in the top five in the NCAA for the following categories: No. 2 Home Runs (16), No. 3 Total Bases (98), and No. 5 Slugging Percentage (.933). He leads the entire nation in one of the most important stats: runs batted in with 47.

The SEC recognized the junior's production after the big week by naming him SEC Player of the Week. Below is the excerpt from the release from the SEC officials:

Texas A&M’s Braden Montgomery led all SEC hitters last week in home runs (4), runs scored (8) and total bases (21) to help lead the Aggies to a 4-0 record. In the series sweep of Auburn, the junior homered in all three games and recorded a three-hit performance in the final two. In the series-clinching win on Friday, Montgomery homered twice, marking his second multi-hit performance as an Aggie. The junior also ripped two doubles and drew four walks.

