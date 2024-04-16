SEC names freshman third baseman Gavin Grahovac as Freshman of the Week

Texas A&M freshman Gavin Grahovac has taken charge of the starting third base position and is one of the better lead-off hitters in all of college baseball. He currently sits in the top ten in the SEC for the following categories: No. 4 runs scored (49), No. 10 hits (49), No. 11 doubles, No. 11 home runs and No. 7 RBI (42).

The SEC recognized the freshman's production after the big week by naming him SEC Freshman Player of the Week. Below is the excerpt from the release from the SEC officials:

Texas A&M’s Gavin Grahovac registered a .400/.526/.867 slash line to help the Aggies to a 4-0 record, including a sweep of No. 5 Vanderbilt. The freshman homered twice, drove in three RBI, scored eight times and drew four walks during the week. Both of his homers came on the weekend, and he registered three hits in the series finale on Sunday.

