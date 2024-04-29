Texas A&M keeps the SEC Freshman streak alive however it's a new face with outfielder Caden Sorrell getting the nod this week makes it three weeks in a row that an Aggie has taken home the honor just showing the talent Jim Schlossnagle has been able to bring in this season.

The SEC recognized the freshman's production after the big week by naming him SEC Freshman Player of the Week for the first time in his young career. Below is the excerpt from the release from the conference officials:

Texas A&M’s Caden Sorrell led the Aggies with a .538 batting average to go along with two doubles, a triple and four RBI. The rookie also walked four times and stole a base. Against Houston, Sorrell went 4-for-4 and finished a home run shy of the cycle. In Saturday’s come-from-behind win against No. 17 Georgia, the freshman went 3-for-3 with three RBI.

https://twitter.com/SEC/status/1784996648382255164

Texas A&M will face Tarleton on Tuesday, April 30, at 6:00 p.m. CST, where the game will air on SEC Network+.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Jarrett Johnson on Twitter: @whosnextsports1.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: SEC names freshman Caden Sorrell as Freshman of the Week