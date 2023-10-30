SEC names Aggies LB Edgerrin Cooper Co-Defensive Player of the Week

Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper had an active game in the win over the South Carolina Gamecocks in a must-win matchup this past weekend. The SEC recognized the junior’s production after the big conference victory by naming him SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week.

Below is the excerpt from the release from the SEC officials.

Cooper was all over the field helping the Aggie defense limit the Gamecock offense to a total of 209 yards of offense on the day with 33 net rushing yards and 176 passing.

Led the way with seven total tackles (six of those solo) and was credited with one sacks for a loss of 12 yards and two total tackles for losses of 13 yards and forced one fumble.

He also broke up one pass and was credited with four quarterback hurries into incompletions. This marked the fourth game this season and third time in SEC play the Aggie defense has held an opponent under 100 yards rushing.

This was the fifth time this year to hold an opponent to less than 225 yards of total offense and the Aggie defense has not allowed an opponent to tally over 100 yards rushing and receiving in the same game.

🏈 WK9 | SEC Football Player of the Week CO-DEFENSIVE: Edgerrin Cooper@AggieFootball x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/xsLMTogE1n — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 30, 2023

Cooper ended the game with seven tackles, two TFLs, one sack, and four QB hurries against the Gamecocks. He is starting to be noticed as one of the better linebackers in the country a leader on the defensive side of the ball. Congratulations to Cooper on this recognition and we look forward to watching him wreak havoc on Ole Miss Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire