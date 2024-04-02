SEC names Abigail Martin as the SEC Track & Field Athlete of the Week

The SEC has announced their track and field athletes for week three and another Aggie has earned honors for their performance. Freshman thrower Abigail Martin was named the SEC Freshman of the Week after tossing a personal best 56.92m/186-6 in the discus. She is currently the No. 1 freshman in the SEC and No. 17 nationally.

Below is the excerpt from the official SEC website announcing the weekly honor:

Texas A&M’s Abigail Martin broke her personal best in the discus with a throw of 56.92m/186-9 at the Battle on the Bayou. The mark ranks her as the No. 1 freshman in the country, No. 17 overall and No. 3 overall in the SEC.

Congratulations to Martin for her acknowledgment from the SEC for their accomplishments in week three of the outdoor season.

