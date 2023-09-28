SEC named most disappointing P5 conference after Week 4

The Southeastern Conference is often referred to as the toughest and most talented college football conference to play in, but that is not the case in 2023.

Anyone who follows the national rankings closely has noticed a startling lack of SEC talent in the top 10. It’s pretty much been Georgia at the top and Alabama and LSU in the teens following the Tide’s Week 2 loss against Texas. Kentucky and Missouri are still unbeaten, but the SEC’s overall record against non-conference opponents this year leaves a lot to be desired.

That’s why the SEC was named the most disappointing Power Five conference by USA TODAY Sports’ Paul Myerberg on Thursday.

“The SEC has three unbeaten teams − Georgia, Kentucky and Missouri − and has suffered non-conference losses to Utah, North Carolina, Florida State, Texas, Miami and Brigham Young,” Myerberg wrote. “While the SEC will almost always get the benefit of the doubt, this start should impact the league’s overall reputation when the playoff selection committee convenes for the first time in late October.”

Of course, Florida is responsible for that loss against Utah, but the Gators haven’t exactly been a disappointment this year. The program is on the rise, but if the conference is looking weaker to the national audience, then SEC wins won’t mean as much at the end of the year.

Fortunately, Billy Napier avoided the “coach on the hottest seat” superlative, at least for the moment. A win over Tennessee has fans and media excited, but the overall temperature of the conference likely took a hit as a result.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire