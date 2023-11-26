Before SEC move, Texas gets one last shot at Oklahoma State in Big 12 Championship Game

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, left, and Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy talk before a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Texas Longhorns at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

Before it leaves for the Southeastern Conference, Texas will get a chance to say goodbye to Oklahoma State.

Texas will meet Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship Game next weekend. Oklahoma State rallied to a 40-34 double-overtime win over BYU on Saturday to secure its spot in the title tilt. One day earlier, Texas was invited to the Big 12's football finale after a 57-7 thrashing of Texas Tech.

Texas last won a Big 12 championship in 2009, and this will be UT's last chance to do so since it is joining the SEC next season.

During its final year in the Big 12, Texas did not cross paths with Oklahoma State during the regular season. Central Florida, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State and West Virginia were left off the Longhorns' schedule in 2023.

Plenty of history exists between Texas and Oklahoma State, however. The Longhorns hold a 26-11 edge in the all-time series between the two schools, but the Cowboys have beaten both of the Steve Sarkisian-coached Texas teams they have faced. Last year in Stillwater, Oklahoma State earned a 41-34 victory over UT.

Ranked seventh in the College Football Playoff rankings, Texas (11-1, 8-1) is looking to win its fourth Big 12 title. No. 20 Oklahoma State (9-3, 7-2) won its only Big 12 championship in 2011.

Saturday's game

No. 7 Texas (11-1, 8-1) vs. No. 20 Oklahoma State (9-3, 7-2), 11 a.m., ABC, 1300

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas draws Oklahoma State as opponent in Big 12 football finale