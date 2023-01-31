The SEC’s most underrated transfer currently resides on Auburn’s roster

Auburn Football currently holds the nation’s No. 4 ranked transfer portal class, trailing only LSU, USC, and Florida State, and leading Colorado, which has had an impressive haul as well.

Out of the 12 commitments that Auburn has received from the transfer portal, Auburn fans are excited about the boost to the offensive line that Avery Jones, Dillion Wade, and Gunner Britton bring to the table, as well as the added help that Brian Battie, DeMario Tolan, and Justin Rogers can provide to their respective positions.

While all six of the aforementioned names are worthy of respect, there is one addition in particular that is not receiving the recognition that he deserves.

Mosiah Nasili-Kite, the former Maryland defensive lineman who has recorded 43 total tackles and 9.5 sacks over two seasons at Maryland, has been named the SEC’s most underrated transfer according to MikeFarrellSports.com.

Writer Matt Perkins says that Nasili-Kite is like a swiss army knife that can be used in many ways.

Hugh Freeze has done a solid job putting together a strong transfer class, especially on the defensive line. The Maryland transfer isn’t the biggest name that Auburn is bringing in, but he’s a versatile piece that can be used on any down and distance.

The SEC currently has six teams in the top 20 of 247Sports’ transfer rankings. Ole Miss, Florida, Kentucky, and Arkansas join Auburn and LSU as those with impressive transfer portal additions.

