Here are the SEC’s most challenging environments according to Cole Cubelic

There are plenty of stadiums that come to mind when college football fans think of the most electric atmospheres across the country. Most of which belong to the SEC.

Winning is an important tradition in the SEC, but tradition is also a driving force for a stadium to be considered a challenging place to play. From the Eagle flight at Jordan-Hare Stadium to Sandstorm at Williams-Brice Stadium, each venue within the SEC is special in its own way.

Which stadiums are considered to be most difficult to play in? ESPN’s Cole Cubelic weighs in.

Cubelic, who played for Auburn during the late 90s, played in many of these amazing atmospheres and gets to take it all in as a sideline reporter on Saturday nights. Here’s a look at his top five most difficult stadiums to play in.

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

“The Swamp” is known for being one of the loudest stadiums in the country. Florida has not been as consistent as it has in years past, which is why Cubelic does not have them higher.

Cubelic’s take: “I had to go with The Swamp because like I said before, even though it might not be at its best recently or everything it can be right now, this place always has the potential to be ungodly. It can get there in a hurry. It can get there really quick. I’ve witnessed it both standing on the sideline calling a game and I’ve witnessed it as a player trying to make calls on the field. The Swamp packs that punch just not as consistently as some of these other places and obviously things not as good as they’ve been right now.”

Tiger Stadium

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

LSU and Clemson have an ongoing battle as to which program’s stadium is the true “Death Valley.” LSU is a challenging place to play, especially at night. If the Tigers continue their upward trend under Brian Kelly this season, expect Tiger Stadium to be higher on next season’s list.

Cubelic’s take: “This is always one of the loudest places to play. It’s always an insane place to play. It’s always a fun place to go. They had a big bounce back year last year, which I think will help going into this year. I would anticipate maybe they’re a little bit higher on this list this year.”

Sanford Stadium

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs have won two straight national championships, and their play at home has been a huge reason why. Their recent success at home has made Sanford Stadium one of the toughest places to play in the SEC.

Cubelic’s take: “You realize Georgia is 15-0 at home the last three years. One-five and zero at home the last three years. That is pure insanity. 92,000-plus going to be packed in there, going crazy, barking at you. They’ve been unbeaten in five of the last six years at home. At some point when we’re talking about the most difficult places to play, we at least have to allow the numbers to be a part of that conversation. George’s home numbers have been absolutely dominant at home in recent memory.”

Neyland Stadium

Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee has had plenty of seasons filled with heartbreak and disappointment. However, things are on the upswing as Neyland Stadium has returned to the days of old.

Cubelic’s take: “This is the hungriest fan base in the Southeastern Conference. Now, do they stay there? Probably but I don’t know. Baseball, rippin’. Basketball, pretty good. Football, back. They have a lot of things to be happy about right now. A lot of things. You look at just exactly what Tennessee football can be, I think the fans see that again. They feel that again. When I was there for the Ole Miss game two years ago, it was back. Neyland was back. That’s the way it’s supposed to be. It’s way I remember it. It’s the way people know it. So if that’s the case, then there aren’t too many places that are better.”

Bryant-Denny Stadium

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Bryant-Denny Stadium isn’t known to be the loudest stadium or the most hostile environment, or for their fans staying until the end of the game. But, at the end of the day, teams go to Bryant-Denny to play Alabama. That accounts for something.

Cubelic’s take: “You probably say, ‘I’ve heard it’s not that loud,’ Alright, fine. It might not be as loud as LSU’s Tiger Stadium, Death Valley. It might not be as loud as Neyland. It’s not as loud as Neyland. I don’t think it’s as loud as Auburn. But to go win there, you have to play that team. That has to be a part of this practice. I don’t know why we don’t allow that to be a part of this when we discuss it so often. They’ve been unbeaten at home seven of the last eight years. I’ll say that one more time. Seven out of the last eight football seasons, Alabama has not lost a game at home. Since 2007, they have not lost multiple games at home.”

