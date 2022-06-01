SEC Morning Rush: ‘It just means more’ conference games?

The head coaches in the SEC descended upon Florida for the coaches’ meeting in which they would tackle a variety of topics for the week. One of those topics includes the future scheduling of the conference.

Everything should be on the table for the top conference in college football. The current model has seven teams per division with eight conference games and four nonconference matchups. However, with two teams being added to the mix the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns, things will change.

One idea involves a “3-6” schedule, which gives each team three permanent opponents and six games on a rotating schedule. As he said a decade ago, Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban believes that they should move to the nine-game SEC schedule.

“I’ve always been for playing more conference games,” Saban said Tuesday.

“I’ve always been for improving the college schedule, trying to eliminate some of these games that we play that fans, players, supporters are not really interested in. I think the nine-game format is a start in that direction.”

With other conferences already playing the nine-game conference format, perhaps this is the perfect time for the SEC to adopt it. More conference matchups and fewer games involving FCS teams are a good thing for the SEC.

Check out the rest of the top stories from around the SEC:

Three permanent options for the Auburn Tigers

Gary Cosby / USA TODAY NETWORK

It goes without saying that two of the Auburn Tigers’ permanent opponents for the “3-6” format should involve the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs. The Iron Bowl and the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry games should continue. What about No. 3?

John Williams of Sooners Wire proposed an opponent from the state of Tennessee, and we’re not talking about the team that wears those god-awful creamsicle jerseys.

Auburn and Georgia have played 126 times in their history and continue to play every year despite being in opposite divisions. Though they’ve only played 42 times, Auburn first played Vanderbilt way back in 1893.

Story continues

Nobody is going to complain about having Vanderbilt on the schedule, but if we wanted to explore a potential permanent opponent then let’s take a look at the Sunshine State.

Resuming the series between Auburn-Florida should be on that list.

LSU loses a wide receiver in the 2023 recruiting class

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not all sunshine and daffodils on the Bayou these days under Brian Kelly. They recently suffered a decommit from the 2023 class with Omarion Miller reopening his recruitment.

Per LSU Tigers Wire:

Miller stuck with LSU through the coaching change, and, at one point, he was the only commit LSU had in its 2023 class. He committed when Mickey Joseph was the wide receivers coach. Joseph is now at Nebraska, where Miller plans to visit soon. According to 247Sports, Miller is the seventh-best player in Louisiana. In his announcement on Twitter, Miller wrote he remains interested in LSU, but is using this time to check out some other programs. Miller is one of three 2023 blue-chip wide receivers in the state of Louisiana.

[listicle id=48217]

Nick Saban doubles down on his NIL comments

Gary Cosby Jr./USA TODAY Network

Recently Nick Saban sent shockwaves through the college football world when he discussed the impact that NIL is having on the recruiting game. He went as far as to say that Texas A&M paid for their entire class. Of course, Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher called a press conference where he called Saban a narcissist.

Per Roll Tide Wire:

Saban was asked what evidence he had that A&M was “buying their class.” Saban kept his response short and powerful saying, “I didn’t say anybody did anything wrong. I’ve said everything I’m going to say about this.”

Auburn ranked among the top college towns in the SEC

Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

There is a lot of pride when it comes to the campus in Auburn, Alabama. Recently our colleges at UGA Wire picked Auburn as the No. 2 college town in the conference.

Per UGA Wire:

This is a football town. And the students and the locals love their Auburn Tigers. “War Eagle” is uttered almost every sentence, statues of past coaches and players line the historic streets of Auburn. Toomer’s Corner is one of the coolest settings in American sports. Food, specifically slow-smoked brisket, is one of this town’s great attractions.

1

1