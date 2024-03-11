SEC men's basketball awards: Full list of honorees for 2023-24 season including Dalton Knecht, Zakai Zeigler

The SEC released its men's basketball awards on Monday, headlined by first-year Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht winning player of the year.

Knecht, who's also a finalist for the Wooden Award, averaged 21.4 points with 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists this season on 47.4% shooting. The first-year transfer from Northern Colorado also led the Vols to the SEC regular season championship.

The Vols also had the defensive player of the year in guard Zakai Zeigler, who had 1.9 steals per game for Tennessee.

REQUIRED READING: College basketball rankings: Where Tennessee is ranked after winning SEC championship

The honors are selected by the conference's 14 head coaches.

Here's the full list of SEC awards announced Monday:

SEC men's basketball awards 2024

Here's the full list of SEC men's basketball awards for 2023-24:

Coach of the Year: Lamont Paris, South Carolina

Player of the Year: Dalton Knecht, Tennessee

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Sean East II, Missouri

Freshman of the Year: Reed Sheppard, Kentucky

Sixth-Man of the Year: Rob Dillingham, Kentucky

Defensive Player of the Year: Zakai Ziegler, Tennessee

REQUIRED READING: Will Tennessee be a 1 seed at NCAA Tournament? What Arizona loss means for Vols ahead of March Madness

All-SEC First Team

All-SEC second Team

Jaylin Williams, Auburn

Walter Clayton Jr., Florida

Rob Dillingham, Kentucky

Reed Sheppard, Kentucky

Matthew Murrell, Ole Miss

Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State

Ta'Lon Cooper, South Carolina

Meechie Johnson, South Carolina

Jonas Aidoo, Tennessee

All-SEC Defensive Team

Johni Broome, Auburn

Cameron Matthews, Mississippi State

Jonas Aidoo, Tennessee

Zakai Ziegler, Tennessee

Andersson Garcia, Texas A&M

All-Freshman Team

Aden Holloway, Auburn

Alex Condon, Florida

Silas Demary Jr., Georgia

Rob Dillingham, Kentucky

Reed Sheppard, Kentucky

D.J. Wagner, Kentucky

Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State

Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: SEC men's basketball awards: Full list of honorees for 2023-24 season