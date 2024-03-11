SEC men's basketball awards: Full list of honorees for 2023-24 season including Dalton Knecht, Zakai Zeigler
The SEC released its men's basketball awards on Monday, headlined by first-year Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht winning player of the year.
Knecht, who's also a finalist for the Wooden Award, averaged 21.4 points with 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists this season on 47.4% shooting. The first-year transfer from Northern Colorado also led the Vols to the SEC regular season championship.
The Vols also had the defensive player of the year in guard Zakai Zeigler, who had 1.9 steals per game for Tennessee.
The honors are selected by the conference's 14 head coaches.
Here's the full list of SEC awards announced Monday:
Here's the full list of SEC men's basketball awards for 2023-24:
Coach of the Year: Lamont Paris, South Carolina
Player of the Year: Dalton Knecht, Tennessee
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Sean East II, Missouri
Freshman of the Year: Reed Sheppard, Kentucky
Sixth-Man of the Year: Rob Dillingham, Kentucky
Defensive Player of the Year: Zakai Ziegler, Tennessee
All-SEC First Team
Johni Broome, Auburn
Zyon Pullin, Florida
Antonio Reeves, Kentucky
Tolu Smith III, Mississippi State
Dalton Knecht, Tennessee
Zakai Ziegler, Tennessee
Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M
All-SEC second Team
Jaylin Williams, Auburn
Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
Rob Dillingham, Kentucky
Reed Sheppard, Kentucky
Matthew Murrell, Ole Miss
Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State
Ta'Lon Cooper, South Carolina
Meechie Johnson, South Carolina
Jonas Aidoo, Tennessee
All-SEC Defensive Team
Johni Broome, Auburn
Cameron Matthews, Mississippi State
Jonas Aidoo, Tennessee
Zakai Ziegler, Tennessee
Andersson Garcia, Texas A&M
All-Freshman Team
Aden Holloway, Auburn
Alex Condon, Florida
Silas Demary Jr., Georgia
Rob Dillingham, Kentucky
Reed Sheppard, Kentucky
D.J. Wagner, Kentucky
Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State
Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina
