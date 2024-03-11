Advertisement

SEC men's basketball awards: Full list of honorees for 2023-24 season including Dalton Knecht, Zakai Zeigler

Austin Curtright, USA TODAY NETWORK
The SEC released its men's basketball awards on Monday, headlined by first-year Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht winning player of the year.

Knecht, who's also a finalist for the Wooden Award, averaged 21.4 points with 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists this season on 47.4% shooting. The first-year transfer from Northern Colorado also led the Vols to the SEC regular season championship.

The Vols also had the defensive player of the year in guard Zakai Zeigler, who had 1.9 steals per game for Tennessee.

The honors are selected by the conference's 14 head coaches.

Here's the full list of SEC awards announced Monday:

SEC men's basketball awards 2024

  • Coach of the Year: Lamont Paris, South Carolina

  • Player of the Year: Dalton Knecht, Tennessee

  • Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Sean East II, Missouri

  • Freshman of the Year: Reed Sheppard, Kentucky

  • Sixth-Man of the Year: Rob Dillingham, Kentucky

  • Defensive Player of the Year: Zakai Ziegler, Tennessee

All-SEC First Team

All-SEC second Team

  • Jaylin Williams, Auburn

  • Walter Clayton Jr., Florida

  • Rob Dillingham, Kentucky

  • Reed Sheppard, Kentucky

  • Matthew Murrell, Ole Miss

  • Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State

  • Ta'Lon Cooper, South Carolina

  • Meechie Johnson, South Carolina

  • Jonas Aidoo, Tennessee

All-SEC Defensive Team

  • Johni Broome, Auburn

  • Cameron Matthews, Mississippi State

  • Jonas Aidoo, Tennessee

  • Zakai Ziegler, Tennessee

  • Andersson Garcia, Texas A&M

All-Freshman Team

  • Aden Holloway, Auburn

  • Alex Condon, Florida

  • Silas Demary Jr., Georgia

  • Rob Dillingham, Kentucky

  • Reed Sheppard, Kentucky

  • D.J. Wagner, Kentucky

  • Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State

  • Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina

