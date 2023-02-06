SEC men’s basketball standings entering back half of the season

We’re already almost a week into the month of February, and the college basketball season is very quickly grinding toward a conclusion.

SEC teams are already in the back half of conference play, and the league has been one of the strongest in the entire country this season with two teams — Alabama and Tennessee — currently ranking in the top five.

After starting the year 12-1, LSU has struggled since league play began and has lost 10 straight games. The Tigers are no longer much of a factor in the NCAA Tournament conversation and even less so in the race for a regular season SEC title.

Still, there’s time to turn it around and end the season with some momentum in the final eight games. With that in mind, here’s how things stand in the conference.

South Carolina Gamecocks (8-15, 1-9 SEC)

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Record Last Week: 0-2

Previous Game: L 65-63 vs. Arkansas

Next: Tuesday at Missouri

Ole Miss Rebels (9-14, 1-9 SEC)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Record Last Week: 0-2

Previous Game: L 71-74 at Vanderbilt

Next: Tuesday at Georgia

LSU Tigers (12-11, 1-9 SEC)

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Record Last Week: 0-2

Previous Game: L 79-69 vs. Alabama

Next: Wednesday at Mississippi State

Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-8, 3-7 SEC)

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Record Last Week: 2-0

Previous Game: W 63-52 vs. Missouri

Next: Wednesday vs. LSU

Vanderbilt Commodores (11-12, 4-6 SEC)

Syndication: The Tennessean

Record Last Week: 1-1

Previous Game: W 74-71 vs. Ole Miss

Next: Wednesday vs. Tennessee

Georgia Bulldogs (14-9, 4-6 SEC)

Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Record Last Week: 0-2

Previous Game: L 82-57 at Texas A&M

Next: Tuesday vs. Ole Miss

Arkansas Razorbacks (16-7, 5-5 SEC)

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Record Last Week: 2-0

Previous Game: W 65-63 at South Carolina

Next: Tuesday at Kentucky

Missouri Tigers (17-6, 5-5 SEC)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Record Last Week: 1-1

Previous Game: L 63-52 at Mississippi State

Next: Tuesday vs. South Carolina

Florida Gators (13-10, 6-4 SEC)

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Record Last Week: 1-1

Previous Game: L 72-67 at Kentucky

Next: Wednesday at Alabama

Kentucky Wildcats (16-7, 7-3 SEC)

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Record Last Week: 2-0

Previous Game: W 72-67 vs. Florida

Next: Tuesday vs. Arkansas

Auburn Tigers (17-6, 7-3 SEC)

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Record Last Week: 1-1

Previous Game: L 46-43 at Tennessee

Next: Tuesday at Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies (16-7, 8-2 SEC)

Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images

Record Last Week: 1-1

Previous Game: W 82-57 vs. Georgia

Next: Tuesday vs. Auburn

Tennessee Volunteers (19-4, 8-2 SEC)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Record Last Week: 1-1

Previous Game: W 46-43 vs. Auburn

Next: Wednesday at Vanderbilt

Alabama Crimson Tide (20-3, 10-0 SEC)

Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

Record Last Week: 2-0

Previous Game: W 79-69 at LSU

Next: Wednesday vs. Florida

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire