SEC men’s basketball standings entering back half of the season
We’re already almost a week into the month of February, and the college basketball season is very quickly grinding toward a conclusion.
SEC teams are already in the back half of conference play, and the league has been one of the strongest in the entire country this season with two teams — Alabama and Tennessee — currently ranking in the top five.
After starting the year 12-1, LSU has struggled since league play began and has lost 10 straight games. The Tigers are no longer much of a factor in the NCAA Tournament conversation and even less so in the race for a regular season SEC title.
Still, there’s time to turn it around and end the season with some momentum in the final eight games. With that in mind, here’s how things stand in the conference.
South Carolina Gamecocks (8-15, 1-9 SEC)
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Record Last Week: 0-2
Previous Game: L 65-63 vs. Arkansas
Next: Tuesday at Missouri
Ole Miss Rebels (9-14, 1-9 SEC)
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Record Last Week: 0-2
Previous Game: L 71-74 at Vanderbilt
Next: Tuesday at Georgia
LSU Tigers (12-11, 1-9 SEC)
Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Record Last Week: 0-2
Previous Game: L 79-69 vs. Alabama
Next: Wednesday at Mississippi State
Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-8, 3-7 SEC)
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Record Last Week: 2-0
Previous Game: W 63-52 vs. Missouri
Next: Wednesday vs. LSU
Vanderbilt Commodores (11-12, 4-6 SEC)
Syndication: The Tennessean
Record Last Week: 1-1
Previous Game: W 74-71 vs. Ole Miss
Next: Wednesday vs. Tennessee
Georgia Bulldogs (14-9, 4-6 SEC)
Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images
Record Last Week: 0-2
Previous Game: L 82-57 at Texas A&M
Next: Tuesday vs. Ole Miss
Arkansas Razorbacks (16-7, 5-5 SEC)
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Record Last Week: 2-0
Previous Game: W 65-63 at South Carolina
Next: Tuesday at Kentucky
Missouri Tigers (17-6, 5-5 SEC)
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Record Last Week: 1-1
Previous Game: L 63-52 at Mississippi State
Next: Tuesday vs. South Carolina
Florida Gators (13-10, 6-4 SEC)
Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Record Last Week: 1-1
Previous Game: L 72-67 at Kentucky
Next: Wednesday at Alabama
Kentucky Wildcats (16-7, 7-3 SEC)
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Record Last Week: 2-0
Previous Game: W 72-67 vs. Florida
Next: Tuesday vs. Arkansas
Auburn Tigers (17-6, 7-3 SEC)
Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Record Last Week: 1-1
Previous Game: L 46-43 at Tennessee
Next: Tuesday at Texas A&M
Texas A&M Aggies (16-7, 8-2 SEC)
Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images
Record Last Week: 1-1
Previous Game: W 82-57 vs. Georgia
Next: Tuesday vs. Auburn
Tennessee Volunteers (19-4, 8-2 SEC)
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Record Last Week: 1-1
Previous Game: W 46-43 vs. Auburn
Next: Wednesday at Vanderbilt
Alabama Crimson Tide (20-3, 10-0 SEC)
Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images
Record Last Week: 2-0
Previous Game: W 79-69 at LSU
Next: Wednesday vs. Florida