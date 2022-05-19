SEC meets WWE: Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban butt heads over NIL

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jimbo Fisher
    Jimbo Fisher
    American football player and coach
  • Nick Saban
    Nick Saban
    American football coach

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Apple PodcastsStitcherGoogle PodcastsSpotify

In today's edition of As The College Football World Turns... Nick Saban threw a jab out late Wednesday night accusing Texas A&M of buying all of their players. Jimbo Fisher fired back in a fiery rant during a press conference he called to address the allegations on Thursday. Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde react to millionaire SEC coaches cutting professional wrestling promos.

The duo also breaks out a People's Court over a fast-food lawsuit involving the biggest names in the industry...

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts

Recommended Stories