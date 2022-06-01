SEC Meetings: Nick Saban backs off comments, CFP format talks continue

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

SI's Pat Forde joins Dan Wetzel from the SEC meetings down in Destin, Florida, to chat the cold war going on between Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban. While the WWE wrestling promos did not continue this week, we had comments on NIL, an 8-team playoff, and an All-SEC playoff from commissioner Greg Sankey.

Nebraska has announced they are doing away with the balloon toss tradition at football games due to a helium shortage. The guys play a local TV interview that will crack you up...

Pat and Dan also feature a wild story from Alabama as well as a family member playing Wheel of Fortune this week...

