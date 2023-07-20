SEC Media Days winners, losers on Day 3: From Nick Saban's grandma's cake to Sam Pittman's beer

NASHVILLE — Alabama football coach Nick Saban started the day with cake talk and Arkansas' Sam Pittman followed it by discussing beer and music. However, the early fireworks were followed by dull afternoon sessions from Kentucky's Mark Stoops and Florida's Billy Napier.

Here's a look at the winners and losers from Wednesday's festivities and the 2023 SEC Media Days:

WINNERS

Nick Saban on grandma's cakes

With many reporters yet to eat breakfast, Saban decided it was time to discuss dessert as he kicked off Wednesday. In his opening statement, Saban used an analogy to describe his quarterback battle.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“Grandma Saban used to bake the best cakes in the world, and I used to stand by the oven when I was a kid and say, ‘When is this cake going to be done? When is this cake going to be done?’ ” he said. “She said, ‘If I don't let it go through and take it out of the oven too soon, it will turn to mush and it won't be a really good cake.’ So I think we have to sort of let this develop and make sure we let the cake bake until somebody separates themselves and all the players are working hard. They all have a good attitude. They are all competing well.”

Saban doesn’t know who his favorite quarterback is. However, there’s no debate what his favorite cake is.

“Carrot cake,” Saban said. “That’s easy.”

COLUMN: At SEC Media Days, I'm reminded of biggest threat facing Nick Saban, Alabama

Sam Pittman on Garth Brooks, beer

There’s no doubt the most entertaining coach at the podium was Pittman.

Advertisement

Pittman plugged his Spotify playlist, which is titled “Hot Springs Yacht Club.” He mentioned that he sang “Hot Blooded” on stage with Foreigner last week. When a reporter named Clark Brooks introduced himself, Pittman at first thought he heard Garth Brooks.

That was just the music portion of his news conference.

Pittman was reminded of a postgame interview last year in which he said he was going to celebrate a win with a beer. He was asked Wednesday if he enjoys Hamm’s Beer.

“I like an old Hamm beer, but you burp a lot afterwards,” Pittman said. “You seem like you got a good job, man. Step it up a little bit.”

Advertisement

Tuesday's SEC Media Days winners, losers: Hugh Freeze's return to Kirby Smart's words

Monday's SEC Media Days winners, losers: Brian Kelly's accent, Jimbo Fisher's inspiring swag

LOSERS

Billy Napier is no Sam Pittman

For as thrilling as Pittman was on stage, Napier was the opposite. From his prolonged opening statement to the coach-speak-filled answers, there was little enthusiasm or humor from Napier.

It’s representative of the energy surrounding the Gators heading into his second year at the helm. Florida went 6-7 last season and has its win total at 5.5, according to DraftKings.

Tennessee football recruiting scandal

The Vols have yet to take the stage in Nashville, but the investigation surrounding the program has filled coverage this week. While other teams are discussing what the upcoming season will bring, Jeremy Pruitt’s cloud is hovering over Tennessee.

Advertisement

Stoops, who said in 2021 he wasn’t surprised about Tennessee cheating, declined to comment on the new details that have emerged. His time at the podium came shortly after Knox News reported the Vols spent nearly $3,000 on five-star prospect Walter Nolen and included details of a former UT player who was hosting Nolen spending $200 on marijuana and cigars.

For third-year coach Josh Heupel and his program, shifting the conversation to the 2023 season will be important on Thursday.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: SEC Media Days winners, losers: Nick Saban's cake, Sam Pittman's beer